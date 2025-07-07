Minister Patricia de Lille, and Deputy Minister Makhotso Magdeline Sotyu deliver Tourism Dept 2025 Budget Vote, 8 Jul

The Minister of Tourism Ms. Patricia de Lille, and Deputy Minister Ms. Makhotso Magdeline Sotyu will present the Tourism Budget Vote highlighting the Department’s priorities as outlined in the Tourism Sector Master Plan for the 2025/26 financial year to achieve continued growth for the tourism sector under the government of national unity.

Tourism Budget Vote 38 presentation:

Date: Tuesday, 08 July 2025

Time: 14h00 – 16h00

Venue: M46, Marks Building, Parliament Precinct - Western Cape Province

Live Broadcast:

Media interviews:

Interview requests for Minister Patricia de Lille and Deputy Minister Makhotso Magdeline Sotyu can be sent no later than to the following official:

Enquiries:

Sindi Zwane

Department of Tourism

Cell: 081 267 4665

E-mail: szwane@tourism.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates