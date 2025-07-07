Pelican Flight Training, LLC Announce Limited Special Offer for its Full Professional Pilot Program

Pembroke Pines, Florida – Pelican Flight Training, one of the leading FAA 141 approved flight schools, is thrilled to announce the launch of its limited special offer for its full professional pilot program. Available exclusively to international students, the discount offers a reduction of more than $10,000 to celebrate the flight school’s major milestone of preparing future airline pilots for successful careers in the aviation industry for 40 years.

“If you’re dreaming of flying for an airline, now is the perfect time to begin your journey. Our comprehensive Program A is designed to take you from zero experience to becoming a fully qualified commercial airline pilot through structured professional flight training, ready to enter the airline industry with confidence,” said a spokesperson for the company.

Pelican Flight Training has been at the forefront of flight training programs since opening its doors in 1985, thanks to the flight school’s commitment to leveraging the latest cutting-edge aviation science and technology to deliver exceptional pilot training in usa for international students.

With operations based in the moderate climate of South Florida, which offers consistent wind patterns and, on average, 350 clear days available for training, Pelican Flight Training provides a specialized blend of ground school, simulator sessions, and training aircraft experience in an English-speaking environment.

The flight school’s FAA 141 approved program is accredited by the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC), which is a recognized accrediting agency by the U.S. Department of Education and offers several distinct benefits, including:

Train 35% faster than other flight schools

Build 1500 hours airline hiring minimums

“Our custom-tailored pilot training in Florida includes flight time in a modern aircraft fleet featuring Cessna and Piper aircraft, giving students the chance to gain real cockpit and flying experience under the guidance of experienced instructors,” furthered the spokesperson. “With our structured program, we will take you all the way from private pilot rank to commercial pilot.”

Pelican Flight Training encourages prospective students to visit https://pelicanflightschool.com/ to take advantage of its limited-time special anniversary offer by reserving their place today.

About Pelican Flight Training, LLC

Founded in 1985, Pelican Flight Training, LLC has become renowned for delivering a high-quality program that enables students to thrive within the Aviation Industry. Whether individuals already hold a license or are seeking to earn their private pilot certificate, the school’s training programs are designed to help students achieve their goals through a blend of ground school, simulator sessions, and flight training in a training aircraft.

More Information

To learn more about Pelican Flight Training, LLC and the launch of its limited special offer for its full professional pilot program, please visit the website at https://pelicanflightschool.com/.

https://thenewsfront.com/pelican-flight-training-llc-announce-limited-special-offer-for-its-full-professional-pilot-program/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.