Danny Ads Announces Launch to Help Small to Medium-Sized Service Businesses Turn Google Ads into a Powerful Lead-Generation Machine

New York, NY – Danny Ads is excited to announce the launch of its Google Ads campaign services to help small- to medium-sized service businesses create high-performing, profitable campaigns that deliver leads, attract the right audience, and maximize ROI.

With over 8 years of experience and hundreds of successful campaigns, Danny Ads utilizes a clear, results-driven approach that combines data and tested, proven strategies to turn Google Ads into a powerful, predictable lead-generation system, delivering the leads a business needs to grow.

“After discovering my passion for digital marketing, I dove deep into Google Ads,” said the founder of Danny Ads, Daniel Ostrzyzek. “Over the years, I’ve gained valuable experience working with service businesses across various industries. I specialize in Google Ads Search and lead generation campaigns, helping my clients maximize the results of their online advertising.”

Focusing on a client-centric approach, Danny Ads works directly with service businesses to ensure faster communication, personalized service, and a better understanding of a client’s unique Google Ads needs. The marketing agency handles all the complexities of a campaign to enhance its potential and impact in a competitive landscape.

Committed to transparency, Danny Ads provides clear pricing with no unexpected charges and in-depth reports that give clients clear insights into their campaign’s performance, ensuring peace of mind and helping them maximise their return on investment.

Some of the services offered at Danny Ads include:

Complete Google Ads Campaign Management: Danny Ads manages all aspects of a client’s campaign, from setup and strategy to optimization, landing page design, performance tracking, and comprehensive reporting.

Google Ads Consultations: Expert guidance to improve campaigns, boost conversion rates, and lower acquisition costs.

Google Ads Campaign Audits: Identify hidden inefficiencies and provide strategic recommendations to improve performance.

Landing Page Creation and Management: Designing and optimizing custom landing pages to increase conversion rates.

A/B Testing: Testing different ad creatives and landing page elements to improve performance.

About Danny Ads

Founded by passionate Google Ads specialist Daniel Ostrzyzek, with over 8 years of experience, Danny Ads works with small to medium-sized service businesses to attract leads, achieve growth goals, and maximize ROI through Google Ads campaigns.

