OHRV Rollover with Injury in Dummer

July 7, 2025

Dummer, NH – On Friday, July 4 at approximately 1:15 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified of an OHRV rollover on Bog Brook Road (which is also a trail) in the town of Dummer. The operator of the OHRV was identified as Cynthia Eldredge, 72, of Harwich, MA. Eldredge was operating down the road, attempting to maneuver around large debris and boulders when she lost control of the machine. The machine then swerved into a ditch on the opposite side of the trail and abruptly rolled over onto its side once. Eldredge attempted to flee the machine’s fall and suffered a leg injury in the process. The machine appeared to have minimal damage.

Eldredge’s family members were able to help get her off the machine and quickly make a 911 phone call for help. Eldredge was then transferred onto her son’s machine and driven further down the road to where EMS was staged with an ambulance. Responders from Berlin Police Department and Milan and Dummer Ambulance responded to the scene. Eldredge was ultimately transported by ambulance to Androscoggin Valley Hospital for further evaluation of her injuries.

An investigation of the crash is still ongoing. It is likely that inattention to the trail and inexperience were the main contributing factors. Eldredge was wearing a helmet and eye protection at the time of the incident.