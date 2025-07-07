Buyco Unveils New Sustainable Activewear Line to Tackle Fashion Waste in the Fitness Industry

Buyco's new eco-conscious activewear line redefines fitness fashion with recycled materials, bold design, and a mission to fight fashion waste.

We’re proud to introduce eco-forward options that meet the needs of today’s active woman without compromising on style, fit, or the planet.” — Zia ur Rehman

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Buyco, a trailblazer in women’s activewear, is proud to unveil its latest innovation — a sustainably designed activewear collection that combines performance, style, and environmental responsibility. This groundbreaking launch marks a bold step in Buyco’s ongoing commitment to eco-conscious fashion and empowering women through high-performance gear.The new collection redefines the modern woman’s workout wardrobe, crafted from recycled materials and designed to significantly reduce fashion waste, a major issue plaguing the global apparel industry.A Game-Changer for Women and the PlanetThe fashion industry accounts for nearly 10% of global carbon emissions and contributes significantly to pollution and textile waste. Recognizing the urgent need for change, Buyco set out to create not just another line of workout clothes, but a movement. With this launch, the brand addresses a critical need for sustainable fashion alternatives without compromising the design, fit, or durability expected in premium activewear “Women deserve gear that performs as powerfully as they do — without compromising their values,” says Jasmine Rivera, Head of Product Development at Buyco. “This collection was born from the belief that sustainability and style can — and must — go hand in hand.”Buyco's new sustainable collection includes leggings, sports bras, crop tops, and jackets in modern cuts, earth-toned palettes, and breathable, body-sculpting fabrics. Every item is engineered to support movement and built with eco-responsibility in mind.Sustainability Meets Innovation: Key FeaturesHere’s what makes Buyco’s latest drop a true innovation in activewear:◽ Recycled Materials – Made with high-performance fabrics derived from recycled PET bottles and post-consumer waste.◽ Circular Design – Engineered for recyclability with take-back programs integrated at purchase.◽ Low-Impact Dyes – All colorings are achieved using water-saving, non-toxic dyes.◽ Packaging with Purpose – 100% compostable and recyclable shipping materials.◽ Inclusive Fit – Sizes ranging from XS to 4XL, designed with body diversity in mind.“Our eco-collection is a response to what women have been asking for — clothing that reflects their power, their passions, and their planet,” adds Nora Chang, Buyco’s Chief Marketing Officer. “This is not just activewear. It’s an active stand against fast fashion waste.”The Buyco Difference: Empowerment Through ApparelBuyco’s ethos is built around female empowerment. Each product is designed to help women feel strong, confident, and beautiful — inside and out. With this sustainable line, the company is expanding its mission to empower not only individuals but the planet as a whole.By creating products that last, support performance, and reduce environmental damage, Buyco is building a new kind of brand — one that listens, innovates, and evolves based on its customers’ real needs and values.Whether you’re flowing through yoga poses or conquering your next marathon, Buyco’s eco-conscious collection supports your every move while protecting the Earth we all share.Why This Launch MattersThe market for sustainable activewear is booming, with forecasts projecting it to reach over $10 billion by 2027. Yet many brands still fall short of true eco-responsibility — greenwashing their products while failing to implement meaningful change. Buyco is not following trends; it's setting them.A few fast facts:• 80% of textiles end up in landfills. Buyco's new line is fully recyclable.• 1 pair of leggings = 12 recycled bottles. That’s 12 less polluting plastics in our oceans.• 60% less water is used in production compared to traditional materials.This is the kind of change today’s conscious consumer demands — and deserves.Available Now, and GrowingBuyco’s new sustainable collection officially launched on July 8, 2025, and is now available exclusively on www.buyco.us . The collection is also available in select flagship stores across Los Angeles, New York, Austin, and Seattle, with pop-up events scheduled in Chicago and Miami later this summer.Special incentives, including discounts for returning used Buyco garments, are part of the brand’s “Wear, Return, Renew” circular program.A limited-edition pre-order campaign launched last month sold out within 72 hours — a clear sign that the market is not just ready for sustainable fitness fashion, but hungry for it.Customer-First, AlwaysBuyco’s rise to prominence hasn’t just been about clothes. It’s about community. The brand has grown through grassroots support, inclusive social media campaigns, and a steadfast dedication to customer experience.From their flexible sizing and female-led design team to their ethical sourcing practices and carbon-neutral shipping options, every decision Buyco makes is guided by one core principle: people and planet before profit.Conclusion: A Step Toward a Cleaner, Bolder FutureBuyco’s sustainable collection isn’t just a new product — it’s a rallying cry for a cleaner, kinder fitness industry. With this release, Buyco positions itself as a leader in ethical activewear, offering modern women gear that reflects their values and strengthens their stride.This isn’t just about looking good. It’s about doing good — and feeling powerful while you do it.To browse the collection and learn more about Buyco’s eco-forward initiatives, visit www.buyco.us , follow @buycous on social media, or join the #BuycoMovesGreen community online.About BuycoBuyco is a U.S.-based women’s activewear brand redefining fitness fashion with performance-driven, ethically made clothing designed by and for women. With a bold mission to empower confidence and fight fashion waste, Buyco combines innovation, sustainability, and inclusivity in every stitch. From everyday leggings to pro-performance wear, Buyco supports women wherever they move.

