Water Heaters Today LLC Brings 90 Years of Family Plumbing History to the Las Vegas Area

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new plumbing name has arrived in Southern Nevada, and it carries nearly a century of trusted experience. Water Heaters Today LLC , now open at 336 Auster Park Ave in the Rhodes Ranch area, offers 24/7 emergency water heater services across the Las Vegas Valley. This launch is the next step in a legacy that began in 1935 with the founding of Husted Plumbing in Santa Barbara County , a family-owned business known for craftsmanship and reliability.Now, that tradition continues in a city known for its pace, growth, and demand for dependable service. Water Heaters Today LLC brings the full weight of four generations of knowledge into one focused mission: provide fast, expert water heater service with precision and care all over the Las Vegas Valley.A Legacy of Trust and ExpertiseThe story behind Water Heaters Today LLC begins nearly 90 years ago when Husted Plumbing opened its doors in Carpinteria, California. Over time, that business became a standard in the community, not because it grew quickly, but because it grew steadily.Word by word, house by house, one job at a time.That same commitment now arrives in Las Vegas. Water Heaters Today LLC is built on the values that kept Husted Plumbing strong for decades: honest service, solid workmanship, and pride in every detail. The tools have changed. The systems are more advanced. But the principles remain. This isn’t just a new name. It’s a continuation of something time-tested, updated for today’s homes and businesses.Specialized Water Heater Solutions for Las VegasAt Water Heaters Today LLC, the work is clear and direct. They specialize in water heaters only. No split focus. No divided attention. Just fast, smart solutions for hot water systems across the Las Vegas Valley.Their services include:1. 24/7 Emergency Water Heater Repair2. Tankless Water Heater Installation and Repair3. Gas and Electric Water Heater Services4. Residential & Commercial Water Heater Solutions for Las Vegas Businesses & HomesBecause they work exclusively on water heaters , their technicians bring a deeper understanding to each job. From diagnosing a failing heating element to installing energy-efficient tankless systems, they know what to look for and how to fix it fast.That kind of tailored service helps prevent costly mistakes and unnecessary replacements. Instead of defaulting to full water heater unit swaps, the team at Water Heaters Today LLC takes time to evaluate what actually needs to be fixed for residential home owners in Las Vegas.Their approach saves time, preserves value, and builds trust with customers who want honest answers, not sales tactics. It's a modern service model shaped by years of experience and a clear understanding of what people really need when the hot water goes out.That level of specialization is what makes the difference. Customers don’t get general advice. They get solutions that are specific to their system, their building, and their budget.A Commitment to Unbeatable Service and ReliabilityLas Vegas is a city that runs around the clock, and so does Water Heaters Today LLC. Their team is available 24 hours a day, every day of the week, because water heater problems don’t wait for business hours. Whether it’s a leak in the middle of the night or a full system failure during the weekend, they respond quickly and come prepared.This reliability goes beyond scheduling. It’s built into how they work. Because their team focuses only on water heaters, they move faster and install cleaner. Each technician is trained to handle modern models, old setups, and everything in between. The goal is simple. Get the job done right the first time.“Our family's plumbing history dates back to 1935, and we're excited to bring that deep expertise to Las Vegas. By focusing solely on water heaters, we provide a level of specialized service that's hard to find. Whether a customer needs emergency water heater repair or is looking to upgrade to a modern, energy-efficient unit, our goal is to deliver fast, reliable solutions.” - Craig Husted from Water Heaters Today LLCThis is what happens when a family trade grows with the times. The heart of the work stays the same, but the tools and training keep evolving. Customers don’t have to choose between old-school values and modern solutions. At Water Heaters Today LLC, they get both.About Water Heaters Today LLCWater Heaters Today LLC is a family-owned company based in Las Vegas, Nevada. Specializing in water heater repair, replacement, and installation, the company serves residential and commercial properties across the Las Vegas Valley. Their services include tankless, gas, and electric water heaters, all delivered with expert knowledge and a focus on fast, lasting results.Rooted in four generations of plumbing experience and founded on the tradition of Husted Plumbing, Water Heaters Today LLC brings trusted service into the modern age located at 336 Auster Park Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89148 . The work is focused. The standards are high. And the legacy continues.

