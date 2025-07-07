Palm Beach Staffing Agency Founders Say Elite Families Are Rewriting the Rules on Hiring Household Staff

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In Palm Beach’s gated enclaves and oceanfront estates, the staff behind the scenes have long been expected to deliver excellence without ever being seen. But according to local experts, the old approach to hiring domestic staff, centered on quick placements and basic qualifications, is no longer meeting the needs of modern households. Families are turning to a new generation of staffing professionals who take a more thoughtful, long-term approach to building household teams.At the forefront of this shift are Rachael Hudson-Svolis and Nick Svolis, founders of Oceanside Staffing, a Palm Beach household staffing agency with deep roots in the world of elite private service. With decades of combined experience, including Nick’s 20+ years in private service, both aboard superyachts and as an estate manager on Harbour Island, the husband-and-wife duo brings a rare, executive-level perspective to the art and complexity of managing high-functioning households.While both founders have spent formative years working aboard private yachts for ultra-high-net-worth families, their expertise extends well beyond the water. Rachael previously worked as a nanny and private educator for high-net-worth families, and her master’s in education continues to shape how she leads her team and approaches every placement today.“Palm Beach families aren’t just filling positions, they’re building trusted ecosystems around their lives,” says Rachael. “They want professionals with the emotional intelligence to read a room, the judgment to know when to step in or step back, and the discretion to operate seamlessly in the background. Those are qualities you won’t find listed on a résumé.”Across the country, and particularly in Palm Beach, a new model of private service staffing is taking shape. It’s no longer just about skills or availability, but about emotional intelligence, discretion, and the ability to foster long-term trust. In an era where privacy is paramount, families are placing greater value on cultural alignment and relational intelligence than on technical qualifications alone.Oceanside Staffing was born from firsthand experience in high-stakes environments, where even the smallest oversight, from a misplaced item to a misstep in timing, could have serious consequences. It was through years of on-the-ground service that Rachael and Nick learned how to hire under pressure, assess for character, and prioritize the nuanced traits that define service excellence.“Yachting prepared us for this work in ways no other environment could,” says Nick. “It taught us how to read people instinctively, build trust under pressure, and uphold the highest standards of discretion and professionalism. Whether it’s a nanny, housekeeper, or estate manager, every staff member we place understands what it means to operate at the top tier.”With turnover in the domestic staffing industry on the rise and families more protective of their privacy than ever, Palm Beach households are setting a new standard for refined, relationship-driven hiring. More and more, families are turning to boutique agencies that offer a deeply personalized experience, prioritizing cultural fit, long-term retention, and dedicated support well beyond the initial placement.“We don’t just match people to jobs, we create lasting partnerships,” Rachael adds. “Our clients come to us because they want one point of contact, one team that understands their world, and one solution that’s built around their values.”As the demands on household staff grow more complex and as expectations for professionalism continue to rise, the role of the Palm Beach staffing agency is being redefined, one relationship at a time.About Oceanside StaffingOceanside Staffing is a boutique household staffing agency serving Palm Beach, Miami, Naples, and elite communities across the U.S. Founded by former private yacht professionals Rachael Hudson-Svolis and Nick Svolis, the agency specializes in placing high-caliber nannies, housekeepers, estate managers, and personal assistants with families seeking discretion, trust, and long-term fit.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.