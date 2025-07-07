Kryptos Technology Expands Global Hardware Lineup with New Immersion-Cooled Crypto Mining Equipment

GuanYuMiner — a premium crypto mining hardware brand by Kryptos Technology Limited, delivering next-gen immersion-cooled ASIC solutions worldwide. THUNDER SHA256 WARRIOR – High-performance hydro-cooled ASIC miner delivering up to 1.38 PH/s for industrial-scale Bitcoin mining. S Hydro Titan – Powerful immersion-cooled ASIC miner designed for ultra-efficient and silent cryptocurrency mining.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kryptos Technology Limited, a Hong Kong-based blockchain infrastructure company, today announced the availability of three new ASIC cryptocurrency mining units through its official platform, GuanYuMiner.com. The newly launched products reflect the company's continued focus on infrastructure-grade mining equipment designed for immersion and hydro-cooled environments.

The product release includes models optimized for SHA-256, Scrypt, and EtHash mining algorithms, supporting applications such as Bitcoin (BTC), Litecoin (LTC), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Ethereum Classic (ETC).

New ASIC Models Address Efficiency and Cooling Demands

The announcement includes the following newly available products:

S‑HydroTitan 47.5 GH/s: An immersion-cooled ASIC miner designed for Scrypt-based algorithms. Supports assets such as Litecoin and Dogecoin, with reduced fan-based noise and temperature management requirements.

THUNDER SHA256 WARRIOR: A hydro-cooled unit designed for Bitcoin mining. Capable of reaching up to 1.38 PH/s, the unit is aimed at professional and industrial-scale operations requiring consistent high-output performance.

EtHash Fury X 38.5 GH/s: Designed for EtHash-compatible chains, this model offers stable hashing performance in immersion-cooled setups and is compatible with Ethereum Classic and other networks.

All models are built to meet the operational needs of data center deployments, including energy efficiency, noise control, and long-term durability.

“As mining operators look for solutions that reduce heat, noise, and energy consumption, we’re seeing growing demand for immersion-ready and hydro-cooled systems,” said Shen Chuang, Director of Business Development at Kryptos Technology Limited. “This launch reflects our response to those evolving infrastructure needs.”

Strategic Growth and Distribution

Kryptos Technology has expanded its supply chain and fulfillment operations to support the new product rollout. Distribution is coordinated through its dedicated platform, GuanYuMiner.com, which serves both retail buyers and institutional partners.

Earlier this year, the company also announced a strategic cooperation agreement with Jibannet Holdings Co., Ltd. of Japan. The agreement focuses on procurement, technology exchange, and joint development of mining infrastructure solutions across Asia-Pacific and EMEA regions.

The company maintains regional logistics hubs in Shenzhen, Japan, and Tokyo, enabling it to support a range of markets with local and cross-border service.

Market Context and Industry Relevance

The launch comes at a time of heightened attention toward infrastructure optimization in cryptocurrency mining. Rising electricity costs, regulatory scrutiny, and demand for lower-noise operations are prompting shifts toward immersion cooling and more sustainable hardware systems.

By integrating these cooling systems into its ASIC lineup, Kryptos Technology aims to support the broader transition to scalable, next-generation mining operations.

About Kryptos Technology Limited

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Hong Kong, Kryptos Technology Limited designs and distributes ASIC hardware and blockchain infrastructure systems. The company focuses on immersion-cooled and hydro-cooled mining devices that meet the evolving needs of data center operators, institutions, and mining professionals.

🧠 What Makes GuanYuMiner Different?

✅ Immersion-first design

✅ Silent operation — no fans or noise

✅ Low failure rates — no moving parts

✅ Direct engineering support

✅ Crypto-native checkout system

✅ Real-time logistics & order tracking

🗨 Business Contact:

Shen Chuang

Director of Business Development

📧 info@GuanYuMiner.com

🌐 https://GuanYuMiner.com

📍 Offices: Hong Kong | Shenzhen | Istanbul

SOURCE: Kryptos Technology Limited / GuanYuMiner

Legal Disclaimer:

