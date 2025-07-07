PeekMed web Becomes the First Fully Automated Planning System in Europe

PeekMed Web AI System

The web-based platform receives Class IIa CE Marking under MDR (EU) 2017/745, setting a new standard for orthopedic preoperative planning.

Achieving CE certification is a milestone not only for PeekMed, but for the future of digital orthopedics in Europe. This recognition validates the clinical and technological rigor behind our system.” — Sara Silva, COO & CQO of PeekMed.

BRAGA, PORTUGAL, July 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Peek Health, a Portuguese medtech company specializing in AI solutions for orthopedics, is proud to announce that its new product, PeekMed web , has received CE marking under MDR (EU) 2017/745.This certification officially classifies PeekMed web as a Class IIa medical device under the European Union’s stringent safety, traceability, and clinical performance standards.With this achievement, PeekMed becomes the first company to certify a fully automated, web-based surgical planning system for commercial use in Europe. A major milestone for the future of AI in orthopedics.Founded in Braga, Portugal, in 2015, Peek Health set out to transform orthopedic surgical planning through AI-powered technology. Today, its solutions are used worldwide by leading hospitals and surgical centers.PeekMed web gives orthopedic surgeons the ability to plan procedures with clinical-grade precision anytime, anywhere. Now CE marked under the MDR, it represents the next generation of intelligent and regulated healthcare technology.“With the new web-based version of PeekMed, I can now access the platform anytime, anywhere, from any device, mobile or desktop, making surgical planning faster and more accessible than ever. This allows us to focus on what matters the most: patient care.” Dr. Levi Reina Fernandes, Orthopedic Surgeon.The platform leverages advanced artificial intelligence and deep learning to deliver automatic segmentation of CT, MRI, and X-ray images, automatic anatomical landmark detection, and real-time surgical planning in under 30 seconds.All outputs are automatically generated and can be reviewed, approved, or edited manually by the surgeon, maintaining full clinical control.PeekMed web was developed in close collaboration with orthopedic surgeons and sales representatives to streamline repetitive planning tasks, reduce preoperative workloads, and give clinicians more time to focus on patient care. Despite its high degree of automation, the platform ensures surgeon oversight and flexibility at every stage.With CE marking under the MDR now in place, PeekMed is set to continue expanding its presence globally, helping healthcare providers lead with innovation, accuracy, and confidence.

