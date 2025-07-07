Rockwood Man Faces 1st Degree Murder Charge in Cumberland County Shooting

CUMBERLAND COUNTY – A joint investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in an arrest.

At the request of 13th Judicial District Attorney General Bryant Dunaway, TBI special agents began investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday night in the 200 block of George Anna Drive in Rockwood. Deputies responded and found the victim, Michael Kerley (DOB 10/18/1988). He received medical attention from EMS and was subsequently pronounced dead on the scene. During the course of the investigation, agents determined Devin Schillinger (DOB 10/13/1954) was responsible for shooting the victim.

Sunday night, Schillinger was arrested and charged with one count of 1st Degree Murder. He was booked into the Cumberland County Jail on a $1,000,000 bond.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.

###