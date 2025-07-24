Global Weight Management Supplements Market Set For 11.9% Growth, Reaching $62.38 Billion By 2029

The Business Research Company

It will grow to $62.38 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9%.” — The Business Research Company

What Is The Weight Management Supplements Global Market Size and Growth Rate?

The weight management supplements market size has grown rapidly in recent years, culminating at $35.41 billion in 2024. With an impressive compound annual growth rate CAGR of 12.2%, it is set to expand further to reach $39.73 billion by 2025. This significant growth in the historic period can be attributed to factors such as an increased awareness of obesity-related health risks, growing focus on preventive healthcare, rising disposable income in developing economies, and growing influence of social media and fitness culture. Moreover, the needs of the growing geriatric population who require weight management has significantly driven this market's progress.

What Will Be The Future Size Of The Weight Management Supplements Market?

Astonishingly, the weight management supplements market's rapid growth isn't set to slow down any time soon. It is forecasted to leap to an astounding $62.38 billion by 2029, maintaining a CAGR of 11.9%. Several factors are expected to fuel this growth in the forecast period, including rising demand for plant-based and natural ingredients, increasing prevalence of sedentary lifestyles, and substantial investments in research and development for advanced formulations. Other driving factors include the surge in e-commerce and direct-to-consumer supplement sales, and increasing government and institutional initiatives towards public health. Additionally, in the next few years, the market can also expect major trends such as advancements in nutrigenomics and personalized nutrition, integration of AI and big data in product formulation, technology-enabled fitness tracking and supplement pairing, and developments in delivery systems for enhanced bioavailability. Further innovation is anticipated in the extraction of plant-based and functional ingredients.

How Does Obesity Impact The Weight Management Supplements Market?

With the escalating prevalence of obesity, the demand for weight management supplements market is expected to soar. Obesity, characterized by excessive accumulation of body fat, presents a substantial risk to health. The rise in obesity is attributed to increased consumption of high-calorie fast foods and decreased physical activity. Weight management supplements can help support weight loss in people with obesity. However, their effectiveness varies and they are most beneficial when used in tandem with a healthy diet and regular exercise under medical supervision. In fact, a 2024 report by the UK government's Office for Health Improvement and Disparities revealed that approximately 64% of adults aged 18 and over were classified as overweight or obese between 2022 and 2023, a marginal increase from the previous year. Consequently, this rising prevalence of obesity is expected to steer the growth of the weight management supplements market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Weight Management Supplements Market?

Major players in the weight management supplements market include GlaxoSmithKline plc, Glanbia plc, Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Nestlé Health Science S.A., NOW Health Group Inc., Thorne Research Inc., Garden of Life LLC, and Designs for Health Inc., amongst others.

What Major Trends Are Reshaping The Weight Management Supplements Market?

Innovation is a cardinal trend within this weight management supplements market industry. Companies are focusing on developing novel solutions such as high-protein nutrition shakes to enhance weight loss outcomes and cater to consumers' need for effective and safe supplements. For instance, Abbott Laboratories, a US-based medical devices and healthcare company, launched PROTALITY in 2024, a high-protein nutrition shake designed to aid in weight loss while preserving muscle mass and overall nutrition. This was an innovative response to the fact that nearly half of U.S. adults attempting weight loss annually risk losing 11-50% of muscle mass. Research indicates that consuming at least 50% more protein than the recommended dietary allowance helps preserve muscle during weight loss and supports long-term weight management.

How Is The Weight Management Supplements Market Segmented?

The weight management supplements market is segmented based on type dietary supplements, meal replacements, appetite suppressants, fat burners, formulation tablets, capsules, powders, liquids, distribution channel brick and mortar, direct selling, chemist/pharmacies, health food shops, hypermarkets, supermarkets, e-commerce, and end user weight loss seekers, fitness enthusiasts, health-conscious consumers, bodybuilders and athletes, individuals with medical conditions. The dietary supplements category includes vitamins and minerals, herbal supplements, amino acids, enzymes, and protein supplements. The meal replacements segment comprises protein shakes, nutrition bars, ready-to-drink beverages, and powdered meal replacements. Appetite suppressants consist of fiber-based suppressants, herbal extracts, neurotransmitter modulators, and chromium picolinate while the fat burners segment is divided into thermogenic supplements, lipolytic agents, stimulant-based fat burners, and carb blockers.

What Are The Regional Insights For The Weight Management Supplements Market?

North America was identified as the largest region in the weight management supplements market in 2024. However, Asia-Pacific is predicted to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The report covers regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

