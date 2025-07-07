CloudIBN VA&PT: Real-Time Threat Intelligence for Indian Businesses

CloudIBN VAPT Services

CloudIBN’s VA&PT services equip Indian businesses with real-time threat intelligence, ensuring rapid detection and response to cyber risks.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA , INDIA, July 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As India's digital landscape continues to grow exponentially, so do the threats targeting its businesses. From sophisticated phishing campaigns to zero-day exploits and nation-state attacks, Indian enterprises need more than just routine scans and reports. They need real-time threat intelligence integrated into their cybersecurity strategy.This is exactly what CloudIBN delivers with its cutting-edge VAPT Services , powered by real-time threat intelligence. By combining traditional testing methodologies with dynamic threat feeds, behavioral analytics, and AI-driven insights, CloudIBN offers Indian companies an unmatched security edge.Why Real-Time Threat Intelligence MattersIn traditional VA&PT, security teams test environments periodically to discover known vulnerabilities. But in between tests, the landscape can change drastically. New vulnerabilities may emerge. Threat actors may shift tactics. Zero-days can surface without warning.Real-time threat intelligence closes this gap by:1. Monitoring for new exploits as they emerge2. Alerting on relevant threats specific to your industry and geography3. Informing proactive defenses before an attack occurs4. Enhancing prioritization of vulnerabilities based on live threat contextWith CloudIBN’s VA&PT Services, Indian businesses no longer rely solely on historical data. They benefit from continuous, forward-looking protection—informed by the latest intelligence from around the world.Make Threat Intelligence Your First Line of Defense. Book a free VA&PT strategy session with our cyber intelligence team today: https://www.cloudibn.com/contact/ Inside CloudIBN’s VA&PT + Threat Intelligence StackCloudIBN’s VA&PT Services are powered by a hybrid approach that blends automated scanning, expert penetration testing, and real-time threat feeds.Core Components Include:1. Live Threat Feed IntegrationConstant updates from global CERTs, dark web monitors, and exploit databases.2. Threat Correlation EnginesMatch discovered vulnerabilities to ongoing attacks in real-time.3. Geographically-Tailored Risk ProfilesPrioritize threats most relevant to Indian industries and infrastructure.4. Custom Intelligence ReportsAlerts tailored to a business’s tech stack, sector, and operating environment.5. AI-Augmented Pen TestingMachine learning helps identify patterns missed by static tools or human testing alone.The Value of Intelligent VA&PT Business Benefits:1. Faster Decision-MakingGet critical alerts immediately—don’t wait weeks for reports.2. Prioritized RemediationFix what’s most likely to be exploited today, not just what’s most severe on paper.3. Stronger Compliance ReadinessStay ahead of evolving standards like the DPDP Act, ISO 27001, and PCI DSS.4. Improved ResilienceCombine prevention, detection, and response in a single ecosystem.Secure, Informed, and Always Ahead. With CloudIBN’s VAPT Services powered by real-time threat intelligence, Indian enterprises no longer play defense. They take charge of their cyber resilience with a solution that’s smart, dynamic, and built for the modern threat landscape. Gone are the days of waiting weeks for vulnerability reports and responding after the fact. With CloudIBN, you’re always informed, always protected—and always ahead.Related ServicesCybersecurity ServicesAbout CloudIBNFounded in 1999, CloudIBN is an ISO 27001:2013, ISO 9001:2015 certified IT and Cybersecurity services provider. As a Microsoft Cloud Managed Services Partner, IBN specialises in VAPT, SIEM-SOAR consulting and deployment, cloud security, and compliance consulting. With a team of experienced lead auditors and cybersecurity specialists, IBN is committed to securing digital infrastructures worldwide

