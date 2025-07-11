Ensuring Precision and Reliability leagend’s Lithium-Compatible Battery Tester Series

leagend battery testers leagend BA100 leagend BA106 leagend RT200 leagend

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As lithium battery technology becomes increasingly prevalent across automotive, energy storage, and backup power sectors, the demand for accurate and reliable battery diagnostic tools has never been greater. leagend, a leading technology-driven manufacturer specializing in battery management and diagnostic equipment, has expanded its portfolio with three advanced battery testers— leagend BA100, leagend BA106, and leagend RT200—specifically designed to support both lithium and lead-acid battery chemistries.These products empower automotive workshops, energy storage operators, telecom maintenance teams, and battery retailers with efficient, precise, and easy-to-use diagnostics tailored to the diverse needs of modern battery systems.The Growing Importance of Lithium Battery DiagnosticsLithium batteries, including LiFePO₄, Li-ion, and other variants, have become the standard in electric vehicles (EVs), renewable energy storage, and critical backup power applications due to their high energy density, longevity, and environmental advantages. However, their sensitive nature requires specialized testing that can accurately assess state of health (SOH), internal resistance, voltage levels, and state of charge (SOC) to prevent failures, extend battery life, and ensure safety.Traditional lead-acid testers often lack the capability to reliably test lithium chemistries, which may lead to inaccurate diagnostics and maintenance inefficiencies. leagend BA100, leagend BA106, and leagend RT200 have been engineered to bridge this gap, providing robust multi-chemistry testing capabilities in portable and user-friendly formats. The leagend BA100 : Compact Yet Comprehensiveleagend BA100 is a versatile, handheld battery tester supporting 12V lead-acid and LiFePO₄ lithium batteries. It offers key diagnostic metrics including:Voltage measurementInternal resistance (IR) testingCold-cranking amps (CCA)State of charge (SOC) estimationState of health (SOH) analysisWith a simple interface and rapid test cycles, leagend BA100 is ideal for quick battery checks in automotive workshops, roadside assistance, and small-scale energy storage maintenance. The leagend BA106 : Enhanced Diagnostics for Professionalsleagend BA106 builds on leagend BA100’s features with additional capabilities such as:One-key fast testing mode for improved workflow efficiencyPrint test results by connecting to a computer;Its robust functionality suits larger service centers, battery retailers, and industrial maintenance teams requiring fast yet accurate battery assessments across multi-chemistry inventories. The leagend RT200 : Precision Internal Resistance Testing for Large SystemsDesigned for broader voltage ranges and demanding environments, leagend RT200 tests battery packs and individual cells from 0V up to 100V, accommodating both lithium and lead-acid batteries. Features include:High-precision internal resistance measurement.The tester can accurately test the internal resistance and voltage of batteries and save the test results automatically for reviewReverse polarity and short circuit protections for operator safetyCompatibility with lithium chemistries such as LiFePO₄ and Li-ion, as well as lead-acid variantsleagend RT200 is well suited for energy storage system (ESS) maintenance, telecom base stations, data centers, and industrial UPS backup power systems, where precise internal resistance measurements are critical for predictive maintenance and safety.Why Choose leagend’s Lithium-Compatible Battery Testers?Multi-Chemistry Support:These testers support both conventional lead-acid and various lithium chemistries, enabling users to streamline maintenance workflows without switching devices.High Accuracy and Safety:Advanced sensors and built-in protections ensure safe, reliable measurements, minimizing risks during battery diagnostics.Ease of Use and Portability:Compact designs with clear displays and intuitive interfaces facilitate fast adoption and operator training, whether in workshops or field environments.Data Management and Reporting:leagend BA106 and leagend RT200 offer data logging and printout functions, supporting quality assurance, warranty validation, and maintenance record keeping.Application ScenariosAutomotive Workshops and EV Service Centers:Diagnose starting batteries and auxiliary lithium battery packs with fast, accurate tests.Energy Storage System Operators:Monitor battery banks in solar, wind, and hybrid storage installations to detect early signs of degradation.Telecom and Data Centers:Perform routine health checks on backup lithium and lead-acid batteries critical to uninterrupted power supply.Battery Retailers and Aftermarket Service Providers:Offer reliable diagnostics for customer battery health assessments and warranty claims.About leagendleagend is a technology-driven manufacturer specializing in automotive diagnostics and battery management solutions since 2005. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio including OBD II diagnostic tools, high-accuracy battery testers, battery monitoring systems, and intelligent chargers designed to meet evolving automotive, industrial, and energy sector needs worldwide.

