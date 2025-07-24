Ursodeoxycholic Acid Market Report 2025 – For Strategy Officers and Market Intelligence Teams

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Ursodeoxycholic Acid Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Ursodeoxycholic Acid Market by 2025 is projected to see significant growth, as evidenced by the market size's rapid escalation in recent years. The market size will expand from $0.86 billion in 2024 to $0.96 billion in 2025, registering a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 11.1%. This growth during the historic period can be attributed to several factors including the increasing prevalence of gallstone disease, elevated awareness of liver health, rising diagnosis rates of primary biliary cholangitis, growing adoption of non-invasive liver function tests, and the escalating geriatric population.

What Is The Projected Future Growth Of The Ursodeoxycholic Acid Market Size?

The ursodeoxycholic acid market size trajectory isn't set to plateau anytime soon. Projections for the coming years reveal a rapid pace of growth. The market will swell to $1.44 billion in 2029, at an annual compound growth rate of 10.8%. This growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing prevalence of lifestyle-related conditions, growing demand for hepatoprotective drugs, escalating demand for chronic liver disease therapies, expanding clinical trial pipeline for bile acid derivatives, and rising demand for minimally invasive surgeries. The forecast period will also be marked by significant trends such as development of targeted drug delivery systems, integration of ursodeoxycholic acid with other hepatoprotective compounds, innovation in drug formulation, development of bile acid analogs, and progress in RNA-based therapies for liver regeneration.

What Are The Key Drivers Propelling The Growth Of The Ursodeoxycholic Acid Market?

One of the significant factors contributing to the growth of the ursodeoxycholic acid market is the rising prevalence of liver diseases, a term that encapsulates a variety of conditions that hamper the liver's normal functioning including infections, inflammation, fatty liver, cirrhosis, and liver cancer. The increasing incidences of liver disease are primarily due to a surge in alcohol consumption, as excessive drinking over time can lead to damage of the liver. Ursodeoxycholic acid supports liver disease treatment by enhancing bile flow and reducing toxic bile acids, making it effective for conditions such as primary biliary cholangitis. It slows the progression of liver damage and aids in cholesterol gallstone dissolution, thus enhancing patient outcomes and increasing overall treatment efficiency. Concrete evidence of the escalating prevalence of liver diseases can be found in the surging number of premature deaths from liver disease, as reported by the UK's Office for Health Improvement and Disparities in April 2024. This rise in liver disease prevalence is a key driver for the growth of the ursodeoxycholic acid market.

What Key Player Strategies Are Driving The Ursodeoxycholic Acid Market?

Leading the charge in the ursodeoxycholic acid market are companies such as Mankind Pharma Pvt. Ltd, Abbott Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., Shandong Octagon Chemicals Limited, J.S.C. Grindeks, Arch Pharmalabs, Ind Swift Laboratories Ltd., Symbiotec Pharmalab, Suzhou Tianlu Bio-pharmaceutical Co. Ltd, Zeal MediPharma, Prodotti Chimici e Alimentari S.P.A., Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, ICE Pharma Inc, Xi'an Tian Guangyuan Biotech Co. Ltd, Aamorb Pharmaceuticals Inc., Axplora Inc, Octavius Pharma Pvt. Ltd, Sichuan Elixir Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd, Signova Pharma Pvt. Ltd., Sinoway Industrial Co. Ltd, and Valence Labs Pvt. Ltd. The industry leaders are progressively focusing on innovating and integrating ursodeoxycholic acid with other hepatoprotective compounds to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of treatments.

How Is The Ursodeoxycholic Acid Market Segmented?

The ursodeoxycholic acid market spans a variety of segments such as Type Synthetic Ursodeoxycholic Acid, Extraction Ursodeoxycholic Acid, Route Of Administration Oral, Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Application Gallstones, Primary Biliary Cholangitis, Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis, Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease, Other Liver And Biliary Diseases, Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Other Distribution Channels and End User Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Research Institutions, Other End Users. Synthetic Ursodeoxycholic Acid can be further sub-segmented into Chemically Synthesized Ursodeoxycholic Acid, Biosynthetic Ursodeoxycholic Acid, Enzymatically Synthesized Ursodeoxycholic Acid while Extraction Ursodeoxycholic Acid includes Animal-Derived Ursodeoxycholic Acid, Bile Extracted Ursodeoxycholic Acid, and Natural Source Extracted Ursodeoxycholic Acid.

What Are The Regional Insights In The Ursodeoxycholic Acid Market?

The ursodeoxycholic acid market has seen North America leading the pack in 2024 in terms of market size. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. Other regions covered in the report include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Considering all facets of the market, the Ursodeoxycholic Acid Global Market Report 2025 promises invaluable insights for stakeholders to make informed decisions.

