Global Postmenopausal Vaginal Atrophy Treatment Market Forecast To Reach $3.13 Billion By 2029 With 8.3% Annual Growth

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Global Postmenopausal Vaginal Atrophy Treatment Market Expected To Grow?

The postmenopausal vaginal atrophy treatment market has demonstrated solid growth in recent years, with projections indicating continued expansion. The market size, which stood at $2.1 billion in 2024, is slated to increase to $2.28 billion in 2025, showcasing a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.6%. The growth in this historic period has been driven by the escalating prevalence of postmenopausal symptoms, increasing awareness about vaginal health and related conditions, a growing aging female population worldwide, and more expenditure on women's health, along with an escalating preference for non-hormonal and localized treatment options.

What Is Its Annual Growth Rate Of The Postmenopausal Vaginal Atrophy Treatment Market?

The market for postmenopausal vaginal atrophy treatments is projected to continue robust growth in the coming years, reaching a significant $3.13 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.3%. The growth factors anticipated for the forecast period include the multiplying numbers of gynecological consultations and menopause clinics, the demand for personalized and patient-centric therapies, and growing backing from government and health organizations. Additional factors include an increasing incidence of early menopause due to lifestyle factors and medical treatments, and the availability of OTC and online pharmacy options.

What Is Driving The Growth Of The Postmenopausal Vaginal Atrophy Treatment Market?

One of the predominant growth drivers for the postmenopausal vaginal atrophy treatment market lies in the rising postmenopausal population. The postmenopausal demographic includes women not experiencing a menstrual period for 12 continuous months, symbolizing the end of their reproductive phase. Increased life expectancy is resulting in more women living longer and spending extended years in the postmenopausal stage. The treatment for postmenopausal vaginal atrophy alleviates symptoms like dryness and irritation resulting from low estrogen levels, promoting vaginal health, and enhancing overall comfort in postmenopausal women. Data from the Mayo Clinic, a prominent US-based medical clinic, in October 2022 stated that by 2030, the global number of menopausal and postmenopausal women would reach an unprecedented 1.2 billion, with approximately 47 million women entering this phase annually. Hence, the rising number of postmenopausal women is a significant factor propelling the growth of the postmenopausal vaginal atrophy treatment market.

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Postmenopausal Vaginal Atrophy Treatment Market Share?

Major companies in the postmenopausal vaginal atrophy treatment market include Pfizer Inc., AbbVie Inc., Bayer AG, Novartis AG, Novo Nordisk A/S, Viatris Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Perrigo Company, Shionogi & Co. Ltd., Hikma Pharmaceuticals, Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Mayne Pharma, Upsher-Smith Laboratories, Alvogen, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, Dare Bioscience, Millicent Pharma Limited, TherapeuticsMD, and Bionovo Inc. These organizations are focusing their operations on creating advanced solutions such as estradiol vaginal inserts to provide targeted relief from symptoms and improve patient compliance with hormone therapy.

How Is The Global Postmenopausal Vaginal Atrophy Treatment Market Segmented?

Following an overview of the postmenopausal vaginal atrophy treatment market, this report presents its comprehensive breakdown segmented by Therapy Type, Route Of Administration, Distribution Channel, Application, and End-User:

1 By Therapy Type: Estrogen Based Drugs, Non-Estrogen Based Drugs, Other Therapy Types

2 By Route Of Administration: Oral, Intravaginal, Other Routes Of Administration

3 By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy

4 By Application: Gynecology, Sexual Health, Pharmaceuticals

5 By End-User: Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Other End-Users

Furthermore, it includes subsegments of:

1 By Estrogen Based Drugs: Oral Estrogen Therapy, Transdermal Estrogen Therapy, Estrogen Implants, Vaginal Estrogen Therapy, Branded Products

2 By Non-Estrogen Based Drugs: Selective Estrogen Receptor Modulators, Prasterone, Other Non-Estrogen Hormonal Agents

3 By Other Therapy Types: Non-Drug Therapies, Over-The-Counter Products

What Are The Leading Region In The Postmenopausal Vaginal Atrophy Treatment Market?

In regional analysis, North America held the largest regional share in the postmenopausal vaginal atrophy treatment market in 2024. However, Asia-Pacific is predicted to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The analysis encompasses Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

