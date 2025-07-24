Key Trend Shaping The Prebiotics Market In 2025: Innovative Infused Snacks Drive Growth In Gut Health Market

Prebiotics Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Prebiotics Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Global Prebiotics Market Expected To Grow?

The size of the global prebiotics market has grown profoundly and continues to rise. In recent years, the market size rose from $8.97 billion in 2024 to $10.55 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 17.6%. This rapid stride can be traced to the rising demand for functional foods, increased consciousness about digestive health, growing interest in clean labels and the escalating use in dietary supplements. Ultimately, the pivotal driver is the surging focus of consumer on immunity.

What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

In upcoming years, the size of the prebiotics market is projected to experience a precipitous growth. The market is expected to enlarge to roughly $19.96 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 17.3%. Ascribing the expansion in this forecast period to the increasing application in infant nutrition, heightening preference for natural ingredients, immense investment in food innovation, soaring demand for plant-based products, and mounting health-conscious consumer base. Major trends in the forecast period include advancements in gut microbiome research, integration of prebiotics into beverages, technology enabling personalised nutrition, developments in synbiotic formulations, and advancements in plant-based prebiotic sources.

What Is Driving The Growth Of The Prebiotics Market?

The consumers' swelling awareness about health and wellness is expected to fan the flames of the prebiotics market. Health and wellness are surrounded by the idea of maintaining a holistic state of physical, mental, and emotional well-being, which is achieved through balanced lifestyle choices and preventive care. This burgeoning awareness is due to the pivot towards preventive healthcare; the consumers' drive to evade lifestyle-related diseases and reduce long-term medical costs, for instance. Prebiotics support this wave by fostering a balanced gut microbiome, which is being distinguished as vital for overall well-being and informed lifestyle choices.

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Prebiotics Market Share?

Key players contributing to the growth of the prebiotics market include Cargill Inc., Archer Daniels Midland, Nestlé S.A., Bayer AG, Abbott Laboratories, Danone S.A., Kraft Foods Group Inc., FrieslandCampina, Haleon Group of companies, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Amway Corp., Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Royal Cosun, NU SKIN, Roquette Frères, Nature's Bounty, Nature's Sunshine Products Inc., Good Health New Zealand, NOW Foods, Jarrow Formulas Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Of The Prebiotics Market?

Firms that currently operate in the prebiotics market have set their sights on developing innovative solutions—an example being the prebiotic-infused snack options. These options cater to the escalating consumer demand for gut health and digestive wellness. Prebiotic-infused snack options entail convenient food products that serve the function of promoting growth of beneficial gut bacteria, thereby supporting digestive health.

How Is The Global Prebiotics Market Segmented?

Displaying the segmentation of the prebiotics market, it is divided into several aspects. By Type, which includes - Fructo-Oligosaccharides, Galacto-Oligosaccharides, Inulin, and Mannan-Oligosaccharides. By Product, comprising Capsules, Drinks, Powder. By Demography: Pediatric, Adult, and Geriatric. Distribution Channel: Hypermarkets or Supermarkets, Pharmacies and Drug Stores, Specialty Stores, Online Sales. By End-User: Foods and Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Animal Feed, Other End-Users.

What Are The Leading Region In The Prebiotics Market?

Key stats in 2024 revealed that Asia-Pacific was the largest region fostering the prebiotics market. Asia-Pacific is also forecasted to be the fastest-growing region in the subsequent years. The regions encapsulated in the prebiotics market report spread over Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

