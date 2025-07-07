Submit Release
President Cyril Ramaphosa on statements by SAPS KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner

President @CyrilRamaphosa has noted statements made earlier today in a media briefing by SAPS KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

President Ramaphosa said: “This is a matter of grave national security concern that is receiving the highest priority attention. It is vital that the integrity of the country’s security services is safeguarded and that the rule of law is affirmed.”

“All parties to this matter are called upon to exercise discipline and restraint. The trading of accusations and counter-accusations threatens to undermine public confidence and sow confusion.

Furthermore, these actions damage the unity and focus of the police.”

President Ramaphosa will outline the actions to be taken on this matter on his return from the BRICS Leaders’ Summit currently underway in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

