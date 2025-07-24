Key Trend Shaping The Artificial Marble Market In 2025: Innovative Engineered Marble Solutions Boost Durability

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Global Artificial Marble Market Expected To Grow?

In recent years, the artificial marble market size has experienced significant growth. Speculations estimate a rise from $9.73 billion in 2024 to a prosperous $10.61 billion by 2025, marking a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate CAGR of 9.1%. It is believed that this growth in the historic period was primarily driven by factors such as rising renovation and remodeling activities, the growing availability of cost-effective production, increasing preference for low-maintenance materials, rising urbanization, and an amplified demand for aesthetic materials.

Are The Trends And Projections For The Artificial Marble Market Optimistic?

The next few years promise to usher in a period of strong growth for the artificial marble market. Analysts predict a boom in the market size, registering an impressive peak of $14.98 billion by 2029 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate CAGR of 9.0%. This projected growth in the forecast period is anticipated to be fueled by the growing demand from commercial infrastructure projects, a rising focus on eco-friendly and sustainable construction materials, increasing investments in real estate and smart cities, growing consumer preference for customized and designer surfaces, and rising disposable income. Major future trends to look out for include advancements in manufacturing technologies, integration of digital printing and surface texturing, technology-driven improvements in composite materials, developments in sustainable material engineering, and advancements in surface coating and finishing processes.

What Growth Drivers Are Steering The Artificial Marble Market?

Construction activities are rising and this upward trend is expected to continue, propelling the growth of the artificial marble market. These activities encompass a myriad of tasks and processes involved in erecting new structures, modifying existing ones, or demolishing infrastructure. This includes site preparation, excavation, foundation laying, structural work, electrical and plumbing installation, roofing, finishing, and landscaping. This surge in construction activity can be attributed to population growth, which, in turn, leads to a greater demand for housing, commercial spaces, and essential infrastructure. Artificial marble is a prized asset in residential and non-residential construction for its durable, cost-effective, and customizable surfaces that mirror natural stone. With a low upkeep and high aesthetic appeal, artificial marble is perfect for countertops, flooring, and wall cladding applications. For instance, in November 2024, as stated by the Office for National Statistics, a UK-based government department, construction output increased by an estimated 0.8% in the third quarter of 2024 compared to the second quarter of the same year. Monthly volume also witnessed a slight increase of 0.1% in September 2024.

What Major Companies Are Governing The Artificial Marble Market?

Major players operating in the artificial marble market are Lotte Advanced Materials Co. Ltd, Kuraray Co. Ltd., LX Hausys, Cosentino Group, Caesarstone Ltd., Interplastic Corporation, Vicostone, Aristech Surfaces, Technistone, Belenco, Pengxiang Industrial, Engistone India Private Limited, FOR U Stone, Hanwha L&C, Hyundai L & C Europe GmbH, Kingkonree Shenzhen Ltd, Marblecraft Company Inc, Marmil S.A., Shakti Granite, Utand Stone Machinery, Quartzforms S.p.A.

What Emerging Trends Are Influencing The Artificial Marble Market?

Innovative manufacturing technologies are revolutionizing the global market for artificial marble. Major firms are focusing on the development of engineered marbles to enhance product durability, elevate aesthetic appeal, and lower production costs. Engineered marbles are a fusion of natural marble particles with resins and pigments, resulting in durable, consistent, and customized surfaces that are ideally suited for flooring, countertops, and wall cladding applications. For instance, in August 2023, Lotte Chemical, a South Korea-based chemical company, unveiled the Premiere Collection - an engineered stone series under its Staron brand that immaculately replicates the natural patterns and elegance of real stone. The collection, made from acrylic-based solid surface material and natural minerals, offers a non-porous, durable, and hygienic surface with a subtle, flowing two-tone veining. The versatile Premiere Collection, designed for applications such as countertops, vanities, and flooring, combines aesthetic appeal with practical functionality for both residential and commercial spaces.

By what parameters is the Artificial Marble Market Segmented?

The artificial marble market is segmented based on:

1 Type: Polyester Artificial Marble, Cement Artificial Marble, Composite Artificial Marble, Sintered Artificial Marble

2 Application: Flooring, Countertops, Vanity Tops, Bathtubs, Wall Panels, Shower Stalls, Other Applications

3 End-Use: Architecture And Art, Building And Construction

Further sub-segmentation includes:

1 Polyester Artificial Marble: Solid Surface Polyester Marble, Cultured Marble, Engineered Stone Polyester Marble

2 Cement Artificial Marble: Fiber Reinforced Cement Marble, Lightweight Cement Marble Panels, Cast Cement Marble Blocks

3 Composite Artificial Marble: Resin-Based Composite Marble, Thermoplastic Composite Marble, Hybrid Natural Stone Composite Marble

4 Sintered Artificial Marble: High-Density Sintered Stone Slabs, UV-Resistant Sintered Marble, Thermal And Chemical Resistant Sintered Panels

How Did The Artificial Marble Market Fare Among Different Regions And What Is The Outlook?

North America held the largest market share in the artificial marble market in 2024. Asia-Pacific, however, is expected to become the fastest-growing region in the forecast tenure. The regions analyzed in the artificial marble market report encompass Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

