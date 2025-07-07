Benson Petroleum and Benson Jewish Ministries Foundation Appoint Dante Simpson to Advisory Boards

BOWLING GREEN , KY, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Benson Petroleum and the Benson Jewish Ministries Foundation are proud to announce the appointment of Dante Simpson, Chairman and CEO of ESPAT TV & Studios and founder of DSA Media Group, as an official Advisory Board Member for both organizations.A trailblazer in digital media and immersive technology, Dante Simpson made history as the first African American executive to host and co-create, with FinTech TV, a programmatic content show from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. With over 20 years of leadership in digital storytelling, branded content and entertainment, Mr. Simpson has shaped strategies for Fortune 500 companies globally, elite athletes, and global media brands.At Benson Petroleum, Mr. Simpson will advise on digital infrastructure, strategic media engagement, consumer behaviors and the integration of digitized and tokenized energy assets. His leadership will support Benson Petroleum’s mission to democratize access to America’s energy reserves and build a platform for generational wealth through innovation.At the Benson Jewish Ministries Foundation, Mr. Simpson will help guide tech-forward initiatives aimed at social reform, prison reentry, digital education, and community-based entrepreneurship — all rooted in a mission of faith, equity, and opportunity.“Dante Simpson is a pioneer and visionary who’s helped reshape how content, equity, and culture converge,” said William Benson, Founder of both Benson Petroleum and the Benson Jewish Ministries Foundation. “Having him on our boards is not only an honor — it’s a strategic leap forward in our mission to fuse innovation with impact.”Mr. Simpson joins a distinguished group of leaders working to elevate Benson Petroleum’s influence in the energy and technology sectors, while amplifying the Benson Jewish Foundation’s national agenda around justice, freedom, and economic empowerment.About Benson PetroleumBenson Petroleum is a privately held American energy company focused on responsible oil and gas extraction, land development, and blockchain-based asset tokenization. With over 1,000 acres of mineral-rich land in Kentucky, the company is leading a new era of domestic energy independence and investor access.About Benson Jewish Ministries FoundationThe Benson Jewish Ministries Foundation is a 508(c)(1)(A) faith-based nonprofit dedicated to criminal justice reform, reentry services, clemency support, and economic empowerment through education, resource ownership, and spiritual guidance.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.