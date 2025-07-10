YOUUniverse Platform Supports Medicaid’s New Work Requirement Documentation Challenge

In 2026, millions of able-bodied adults enrolled in Medicaid are required to verify their participation in work, education, or approved community engagement.

YOUUniverse solves this reporting problem by providing continuous, multi-agency coordination and audit-ready documentation in real time. This is a policy specific solution.” — Ed DeShields

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In response to the new Medicaid work requirements introduced under the recently passed One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBB), YOUU Health announces that its YOUUniverse platform is uniquely positioned to help states, providers, and community agencies meet the upcoming compliance demands.

Beginning in 2026, millions of able-bodied adults enrolled in Medicaid will be required to verify their participation in work, education, or approved community engagement activities every six months to maintain coverage. This verification burden is expected to create a significant administrative challenge—especially for states trying to understand how this reporting will be collected, tracked and communicated. States and providers are facing a serious tracking and reporting problem.

YOUUniverse directly addresses this challenge through a secure, cloud-based care navigation and documentation platform. It enables real-time collaboration among healthcare providers, workforce programs, courts, job training centers, and community agencies—creating a single source of truth for each individual’s participation and progress. Compliance will prove complicated because participants can qualify by meeting different kinds of eligibility activities. Those activities are often dispersed among several programs, employers and/or government programs.

Key features of platform, called the YOUUniverse, aligns with Medicaid’s new requirements including

• Automated tracking of work and community engagement participation

• Structured workflows for referrals, verifications, and case updates

• Role-based collaboration across agencies and care teams

• Secure, HIPAA-compliant data exchange with audit trails

• Mobile access for beneficiaries and case managers alike

As states move quickly to implement new federal mandates, YOUUniverse is offering early access partnerships to health systems, Medicaid managed care organizations (MCOs), workforce agencies, and state departments seeking to modernize their community coordination capabilities.

