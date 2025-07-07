Marysville-Based Melby Electric Completes Major Residential Electrical Remodel for New Home in Snohomish, Washington

Complete electrical remodeling project with Melby Electric in Marysville Start of installing a new electric sub-panel with Melby Electric Complete home electrical rewiring with Melby Electric Finished electric remodeling project in the kitchen and many other rooms of the home with Melby Electric Melby Electric in Marysville Washington Logo

MARYSVILLE, WA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A home in Snohomish just got a serious electrical upgrade, thanks to Melby Electric out of Marysville. It was a full residential electrical remodel and not just a random light fixture swap. The team handled everything from outdated wiring to a new panel, new circuits, and energy-efficient lighting for this Snohomish home. What the homeowners received was a code-compliant system, modern, future-proof remodeled electrical system designed with both safety and convenience in mind.Snohomish Home Gets a Full Electrical System OverhaulMelby Electric took on a complete electrical system overhaul for a residential property in Snohomish, Washington. The home’s existing system had seen better days outdated wiring, limited circuits, and an older panel that wasn’t built to handle today’s energy use. The team started with a full rewiring, replacing aging wires that posed both functional issues and safety risks.From there, they installed a high-capacity electrical panel built for today’s needs and tomorrow’s upgrades. Think smart appliances, EV chargers, and expanded circuits for added rooms or devices. The project also included updated outlets and lighting retrofits, along with new circuit runs throughout the home.It wasn’t just about ticking off a list of upgrades, it was about building an electrical system that made sense for how the homeowners live now, and how they’ll live in the future."This project in Snohomish was a perfect example of what we do best: transforming an older, potentially unsafe system into one that's reliable, efficient, and ready for the future. As a local Marysville business, we take great pride in serving our neighbors across Snohomish County." Jake Melby at Melby ElectricFrom MW Electric to Melby ElectricThe name might be newer, but the experience runs deep. Jake Melby, owner of Melby Electric, has been serving the Snohomish County area since 2020. Before that, he was co-owner of MW Electric for 7+ years, handling subcontract work on homes and commercial projects all over the region. With Melby Electric, Jake put his name on the line to reflect a more direct, more personal commitment to quality service.He’s not just showing up to do the work. He’s showing up to do it right, communicate clearly, and build relationships that last beyond the final walkthrough. The transition from subcontracting to full-service residential and commercial work isn’t just a business move, but it was a step towards offering Snohomish County something a little more grounded. A little more accountable.Commitment to Safety and Modern Electric SolutionsUpgrading a home’s electrical system is a smart move, and in most cases a necessary one. Faulty wiring, overloaded panels, and aging infrastructure are some of the most common sources of residential electrical fires. Jake and his crew take that seriously. Every job is about protecting the home and the people who live in it.But safety isn’t the only goal. Melby Electric focuses on building smart systems ones that are efficient, expandable, and ready for what comes next. EV charger in the garage? Covered. Smart switches and app-controlled lighting? No problem. They make sure the home’s electrical backbone is ready for what homeowners want now and what they may need five years from now.Providing Residential & Commercial Electrical Services in Snohomish CountyWhile it was a residential electric service project, Melby Electric is fully equipped for commercial jobs as well. They work across Snohomish County and handle everything from remodels to emergency fixes. Their services include:1. Whole-House Rewiring and Electrical Remodels2. Electrical Panel & Circuit Breaker Services3. EV Charging Station Installation4. Generator Installation and Repair5. Lighting Installation and Retrofits6. Emergency Electrical Repairs (fixtures, outlets, circuits, and more)No matter the job size, the goal is always the same: clean, code-compliant electrical work that’s built to last. They coordinate with contractors to keep larger projects moving.Melby Electric's ideals are not just about electrical performance. They are about creating confidence for the homeowner. Every install, every upgrade, every outlet is handled with long-term reliability in mind. That care adds up, and it’s why so many of their clients refer them to others or return for future work.Melby Electric is also committed to keeping up with changing technologies. As more homeowners embrace energy-efficient devices and smart home systems, the company continues to train and adapt to meet those needs with precision and care.About Melby Electric in Marysville, WashingtonMelby Electric is a licensed and insured electrical contractor based in Marysville, WA and can be found at 14608 Smokey Point Blvd STE 3, Marysville, WA 98271 . Founded by Jake Melby, the company provides residential and commercial electrical services across Snohomish County. Jake brings over ten years of electrical experience to every project, combining expert skill with a straightforward, local-first approach.The company focuses on rewiring, panel upgrades, custom installations, and repairs all with an eye toward safety, usability, and future-readiness. Whether the job is a full home remodel or a quick outlet fix, the work reflects the same values: do it clean, do it right, and make sure the homeowner understands what’s been done and why.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.