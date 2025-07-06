Governor Abbott Announces Federal Disaster Declaration Approval For Hill Country Flooding

TEXAS, July 6 - July 6, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that President Donald J. Trump approved federal disaster assistance as part of a Major Disaster Declaration, following deadly and destructive flooding that impacted Texas this past week.



“President Trump stands strong with Texas in our time of need, and I thank him for swiftly approving Texas’ disaster declaration request,” said Governor Abbott. “This federal support will ensure local officials, emergency management personnel, and first responders have the critical resources they need to help Texans rebuild and recover from these devastating floods. Our hearts continue to grieve for our fellow Texans who have endured unspeakable loss. We continue to work around the clock with our federal and local partners to search for those still missing and to help impacted Texans move forward.”



Qualifying Texans in Kerr County are eligible for the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Individual Assistance program. Additional counties may be added at a later date. Texans can apply for FEMA disaster assistance online at disasterassistance.gov or by calling 800-621-3362.



FEMA’s Individual Assistance program funding assists with expenses such as temporary housing, emergency home repairs, uninsured and underinsured personal property losses, disaster legal services, disaster unemployment assistance, and medical, dental, and funeral expenses caused by the disaster.



FEMA has approved its Public Assistance program, including assistance for emergency work and the repair or replacement of disaster-damaged facilities, for Kerr County. A request from Texas to authorize additional FEMA Hazard Mitigation Grant Program resources statewide remains pending.



The Governor directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to formally request that FEMA officials join state and local partners in conducting joint preliminary damage assessments in Kerr County. These assessments will help determine the state’s eligibility for various forms of additional federal disaster assistance.



Officials continue to review disaster damage information self-reported by Texans through TDEM's Individual State of Texas Assessment Tool (iSTAT) damage survey. When it is safe to do so, impacted Texans are encouraged to submit information about damage to homes or businesses by visiting damage.tdem.texas.gov. These details are vital to help officials identify impacted areas and connect Texans with resources.



Governor Abbott continues to take action to provide all available resources to support communities impacted by recent flooding, including: