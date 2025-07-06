Governor Abbott Provides Update On State’s Ongoing Response To Severe Flooding In Texas

TEXAS, July 6 - July 6, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today held a press conference at the State Operations Center (SOC) in Austin to provide an update on the state’s ongoing response to severe flooding impacting Texas. The Governor also urged Texans to remain weather aware as potential heavy rain may continue in areas including the Big Country, Concho Valley, Central Texas, and Kerr County.



“I had the opportunity yesterday to visit Camp Mystic to see firsthand what happened there,” said Governor Abbott. “It was nothing short of horrific. We’re here in Austin today because there have been lives lost in this greater region. We are broadening the area that we’re focused on, but we are not reducing our focus in the Kerrville area. There are dangers over the next 24-48 hours that could pose public safety threats. If there’s any water on the road, the most important thing you can do is to protect your lives. Remember: Turn Around, Don’t Drown. Texas continues our 24/7 operations to search for anybody who was affected by these deadly storms.”



Watch the Governor’s full press conference here.



The Governor was joined by Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd, Texas Department of Public Safety Colonel Freeman Martin, Adjutant General of Texas Major General Thomas Suelzer, Lower Colorado River Authority General Manager Phil Wilson, and other state officials.



During the press conference, Governor Abbott thanked President Donald Trump for swiftly approving a Major Disaster Declaration. He also commended U.S. Department of Homeland Secretary Kristi Noem for visiting Kerr County yesterday to get critical updates from local officials and first responders so the federal government can keep providing all necessary resources to assist in response and recovery efforts.



Additionally, Governor Abbott emphasized the need to be cautious as heavy rainfall that could lead to potential flash flooding is expected in large parts of Texas. Texans are encouraged to remain weather aware, heed the guidance of state and local officials, and regularly monitor road conditions at DriveTexas.org.



The State of Texas has deployed over 1,500 personnel and more than 925 vehicles and equipment assets. More than 20 state agencies are currently responding to flooding threats across the state.



At the Governor’s direction, the following resources remain engaged and available to support local flood response and recovery operations:

Texas Division of Emergency Management: The State of Texas Incident Management Team to support deployed emergency response resources across the state, Incident Support Task Force and Disaster Recovery Task Force including Voluntary Agency Liaisons to support recovery efforts, regional field staff who remain tied in with local officials

The State of Texas Incident Management Team to support deployed emergency response resources across the state, Incident Support Task Force and Disaster Recovery Task Force including Voluntary Agency Liaisons to support recovery efforts, regional field staff who remain tied in with local officials Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (Texas A&M Task Force 1 and Texas Task Force 2): Swiftwater Rescue Boat Squads to assist with flood rescues

Swiftwater Rescue Boat Squads to assist with flood rescues Texas Parks and Wildlife Department: Game Wardens, rescue boat teams, and helicopters with hoist capability to assist with flood rescues

Game Wardens, rescue boat teams, and helicopters with hoist capability to assist with flood rescues Texas Department of Public Safety: Helicopters with hoist capabilities, Texas Highway Patrol Troopers, and the Tactical Marine Unit

Helicopters with hoist capabilities, Texas Highway Patrol Troopers, and the Tactical Marine Unit Texas National Guard: High profile vehicles to aid stranded motorists, Blackhawk helicopters with hoist capability to assist with flood rescues, Personnel to assist with damage assessments and shelter operations

High profile vehicles to aid stranded motorists, Blackhawk helicopters with hoist capability to assist with flood rescues, Personnel to assist with damage assessments and shelter operations Texas Department of Transportation: Personnel monitoring road conditions

Personnel monitoring road conditions Texas A&M Forest Service: Saw Crews to assist with clearing of roadways

Saw Crews to assist with clearing of roadways Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service: Disaster Assessment and Recovery Agents as well as County Extension Agents to support agricultural and livestock needs

Disaster Assessment and Recovery Agents as well as County Extension Agents to support agricultural and livestock needs Public Utility Commission of Texas: Power outage monitoring and coordination with utility providers

Power outage monitoring and coordination with utility providers Railroad Commission of Texas: Monitoring of the state’s natural gas supply and communication with the oil and gas industry

Monitoring of the state’s natural gas supply and communication with the oil and gas industry Texas Commission on Environmental Quality: Air/water/wastewater monitoring

Air/water/wastewater monitoring Texas Department of State Health Services (Texas Emergency Medical Task Force): Severe Weather Support Packages consisting of medics, ambulances, and all-terrain vehicles

Severe Weather Support Packages consisting of medics, ambulances, and all-terrain vehicles Texas A&M Veterinary Emergency Team: Veterinary medical support for animals impacted by flooding

Veterinary medical support for animals impacted by flooding Texas Department of Agriculture: Coordination of agricultural disaster response and support for affected producers

Coordination of agricultural disaster response and support for affected producers Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC): Assistance with law enforcement coordination and support

Assistance with law enforcement coordination and support Texas Department of Insurance: Providing guidance on flood-related insurance claims and support to affected policyholders

Providing guidance on flood-related insurance claims and support to affected policyholders Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation: Coordination with regulated industries and licensed professionals involved in response and recovery operations

Coordination with regulated industries and licensed professionals involved in response and recovery operations Lower Colorado River Authority: River monitoring, floodgate operations, and support to regional flood response

River monitoring, floodgate operations, and support to regional flood response Texas A&M Public Works Response Team: Assessing and assisting with public works infrastructure needs



Officials continue to review disaster damage information self-reported by Texans through TDEM's Individual State of Texas Assessment Tool (iSTAT) damage survey. When it is safe to do so, impacted Texans are encouraged to submit information about damage to homes or businesses by visiting damage.tdem.texas.gov. These details are vital to help officials identify impacted areas and connect Texans with resources.



Governor Abbott continues to take action to provide all necessary resources to local officials as they continue to respond to flooding impacting Texas, including:

Obtaining approval from President Trump on federal disaster assistance as part of a Major Disaster Declaration

Amending the state’s disaster declaration to include additional impacted counties and providing an update on the state’s emergency response in affected areas

Providing an update on the state’s response to severe flooding in Kerr County and surrounding communities

Increasing the readiness level of the Texas SOC to Level II (Escalated Response) and activating additional state emergency response resources as portions of West and Central Texas prepared for heavy rainfall and flash flooding threats

Deploying state emergency response resources ahead of the rain and flooding threat



Texans are encouraged to follow instructions from local officials and can find flood resources online in the Texas Disaster Portal at disaster.texas.gov.

