SkyDance Vascular’s Osprey IV Catheter Systems Recognized for Their Unique Alignment with ANTT® Principles

By fully protecting the catheter from bacteria during its insertion through the skin, we consider the through-the-needle technology in vascular access to represent such an advancement.” — Stephen Rowley, Clinical Director, ANTT

DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SkyDance Vascular , Inc. (SkyDance) today announced the OspreyIV closed IV catheter systems ( Peripheral Intravenous Catheter and Midline) have been thoroughly assessed by the Product Evaluation Program (PEP) led by the Association for Safe Aseptic Practice (The-ASAP) for its alignment with the principles of Aseptic Non-Touch Technique ( ANTT ).Originated by Stephen Rowley, the ANTTPractice Framework is based upon the original and fundamental concept of Key-Part and Key-Site Protection. Key-Parts are those critical parts of the procedure equipment that if contaminated are most likely to cause infection; Key-Sites include medical device access sites. Widespread international adoption is seeing ANTTsteadily evolve into a universal standard for aseptic technique. Products and devices are evaluated positively by The-ASAP if they are designed to support and integrate effectively with accepted best practice, and help facilitate safe and efficient aseptic technique, as considered and defined by ANTTThe Osprey PIVC and Midline Closed IV Catheter Systems are engineered to overcome a key limitation associated with existing over-the-needle PIVC and Midline Catheters where a catheter (Key-Part) is not protected from the skin (Key-Site) during the insertion.The-ASAP concluded the OspreyIV; by utilizing a novel through-the-needle technology where the catheter never touches the skin, reduces or seemingly negates the possibility of skin flora contaminating the catheter during insertion. This deployment of the catheter through the needle protects both the insertion puncture site (Key-Site) and cannula (Key-Part) during insertion. This technology would therefore directly associate the Osprey Peripheral Closed IV Catheter systems with the most widely used standardized, evidence-based aseptic technique (ANTT).“This positive evaluation by The-ASAP / ANTTwill serve to propel the OspreyIV Closed IV Catheter Systems ever closer to being recognized as the true standard in vascular access.” stated Bill Bold, CEO of SkyDance Vascular.Michael Anstett, RN, Founder and Chief Clinical Officer of SkyDance emphasized, “Our through-the-needle OspreyIV Closed IV Catheter Systems are designed specifically to protect the catheter from insertion related skin contamination creating the first PIVC device that fully negates the risk of skin bacteria contaminating the catheter during insertion.”The-ASAP / ANTTfounder recognizes the potential impact of this innovation. Stephen Rowley, Clinical Director, ANTToffered his commendation: “Occasionally, new types of medical devices support significant advances in aseptic practice; by fully protecting the catheter from bacteria during its insertion through the skin, we consider the through-the-needle technology in vascular access to represent such an advancement.”The Osprey PIVC and Midline Closed IV Catheter System are now available in limited quantities. SkyDance Vascular remains dedicated to its mission of revolutionizing vascular access through the development of solutions focused on improving aseptic technique.About SkyDance VascularFounded in 2017, SkyDance Vascular has reimagined the Peripheral Intravenous Catheter (PIVC) with its Osprey product portfolio. By leveraging its proprietary Skin Avoidance Technology, the company aims to minimize insertion-related contamination, extend dwell times, improve therapy completion rates, and enhance patient satisfaction. SkyDance is led by a team of experienced executives, clinicians, engineers, and regulatory professionals with a proven history of success in the vascular access industry.For more information, please visit www.skydancevascular.com or contact Bill Bold at bill.bold@skydancevascular.com.About Stephen Rowley, Clinical Director, ANTTStephen originated the ANTTClinical Practice Framework and leads the ongoing development and dissemination of ANTTinternationally. ANTTis now used in over 35 countries.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.