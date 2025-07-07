Bonita’s 85-Year-Old Cyclist Champions Men’s Health and Longevity Across South Bay and Greater San Diego

Jacobo Melcer, Bonita, CA.

At 85, Bonita cyclist Jacobo Melcer is redefining men’s health, promoting longevity and active aging across South Bay and San Diego through movement and mindset

This isn’t about medals—it’s about momentum. I want men to see that staying active isn’t just for the young. It’s a lifelong commitment to health, purpose, and personal freedom” — Jacobo Melcer

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- At 85 years old, most men are slowing down. But Jacobo Melcer , a longtime resident of Bonita in San Diego’s South Bay, is not only defying that trend—he’s reversing it. A competitive cyclist and active health advocate, Melcer is quickly becoming a regional symbol of what’s possible when men invest in movement, mindset, and long-term wellness.With eight California State Champion titles and top finishes in national and international competitions, Jacobo is now preparing to attempt the Hour Record for his age group—an elite endurance challenge that involves cycling the longest possible distance in 60 minutes at the San Diego Velodrome in Balboa Park. His target: 32 kilometers in one hour.Yet for Melcer, the numbers only tell part of the story. “This isn’t about trophies or medals,” he says. “This is about proving to myself—and hopefully to other men—that staying active isn’t just for the young. It’s for life.”A Men’s Health Crisis That Demands Local ActionJacobo’s story comes at a critical time. Across the U.S., men are statistically more likely than women to suffer from preventable chronic diseases such as heart disease, diabetes, and obesity. According to the CDC, men are also less likely to visit the doctor regularly, engage in aerobic activity, or seek mental health support.In San Diego County, especially in South Bay communities like Bonita, Chula Vista, and National City, aging male populations face increasing risks linked to inactivity and social isolation.That’s where Melcer becomes more than a cyclist—he becomes a public health role model.“Jacobo represents what public health needs more of: visibility, consistency, and local connection,” says Dr. Lina Reyes, a community health researcher focused on aging and men's wellness. “His presence, discipline, and courage at 85 show other men what’s possible.”The Power of Aerobic Activity for Aging BodiesMelcer’s life is backed by science. A 2022 study in Circulation found that regular aerobic activity such as cycling reduces all-cause mortality risk by 35%. Research from King’s College London further shows that older cyclists retain better muscle mass, immune function, and metabolic health compared to sedentary peers—even into their 80s.Cycling is a particularly effective form of exercise for older adults. It’s low-impact, joint-friendly, and offers an easy on-ramp back into fitness—without the intimidation or injury risk of high-impact sports.“I didn’t come back to cycling until I was 60,” says Melcer. “But once I did, I felt like I was waking up again.”A Second Career in the SaddleWhat began as a personal health journey turned into a return to competitive form. Over the past two decades, Jacobo has:Won 8 California State Championship titlesFinaled in 6 USA National ChampionshipsRaced in 6 World SuperMasters Championships, including a 12th-place finish in AustriaToday, he rides five to six days a week, trains with the San Diego Cyclo-Vets, and mentors riders half his age. For Jacobo, it’s not about speed—it’s about longevity.“I train for the long game,” he says. “Cycling keeps me sharp—physically, mentally, emotionally.”Inspiring the South Bay CommunityMelcer’s story is sparking interest among local health organizations and community leaders. Groups like the Chula Vista Wellness Collaborative, Bonita Valley Community Group, and South County Senior Services are considering ways to amplify his message. A proposed community event, “Ride for Longevity: The Jacobo Melcer Challenge”, is currently in development for Fall 2025. The event will feature a family-friendly ride, free health screenings, and wellness talks geared toward men over 50.Final Thoughts: More Than a BikeJacobo Melcer’s journey is a powerful symbol of what aging can look like with purpose, movement, and community support. For men across South Bay and San Diego, he’s not just an inspiration—he’s a roadmap for what’s possible.About Jacobo MelcerJacobo Melcer is an 85-year-old competitive cyclist, retired engineer, and wellness advocate based in Bonita, CA. He trains with the San Diego Cyclo-Vets and continues to inspire through his example of lifelong health, movement, and mentorship.

