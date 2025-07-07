Sennza Digital Lifestyle Magazine Commence Features On Organising Winter Weddings in Sydney

Sennza Media

Australian lifestyle Magazine website Sennza Media commence publishing a series of features on tips for organising Sydney winter weddings

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, July 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sennza Media is an online magazine website managed by Australian Bloggers on lifestyle matters, travel and fashion for the discerning blog reader on the web. The site also features all things from health, diet, fitness, home & garden matters right through to tips for selecting a chiropractor or home builder. There is something for everyone.During July they will respond to reader enquiries relating to autumn weddings with the first feature from Chair Hire Co . who are specialists at supplying chairs to events and assisting with arranging weddings, corporate and trade functions across New South Wales. The first feature Sennza Media is doing is on the benefits of hiring chairs as well as tips on selecting the best type of chair for the event on the big day.Chair Hire Co are recognised as having one of the largest selections of chairs for hire in Sydney with their experienced staff able to advise on the most suitable options for the event and numbers attending. To learn more about Chair Hire Co. and the chairs they recommend for weddings by visiting their website here: https://www.chairhireco.com.au/ Tina Janes, Head of Content for Sennza Lifestyle Magazine said this in her interview with Eleven Media “The website blog has been experiencing great growth in visitors to the online magazine over recent years. The management team have listened to the feedback survey from website visitors as to the content and experience they seek. The team have seen the importance of also staying at the leading edge of technology to keep in touch with clients the way they expect and to communicate in the best way possible the array of information provided to all visitors to the website.”About Sennza Lifestyle MagazineSennza Media is a lifestyle magazine site for the discerning reader on the web, on all things from health, fitness, home and garden matters right through to tips for selecting a Family Lawyer or cosmetic dentist. Something for everyone.The blog has been in operation for over 10 years and is committed to meet client needs both in the information they provided readers and technology they use. The leading Australian online lifestyle magazine has a long history of regularly featuring unknown Australian industry sectors and companies.Learn more about Sennza Media and their array of lifestyle blogging features via their website here: https://www.sennza.com.au

