Indepth Excavation From Snohomish Helps Puget Sound Energy Install 3" Conduits With Trench Excavation in Shoreline, WA

Initial measurements for the saw cutting for the plumbing and electrical Complete Saw Cutting of the Main Road for the Excavation Project with Indepth Excavation Using the mini excavator to dig out around the home for the electrical line Indepth Excavation fills and covers the trenches with asphalt Indepth Excavation's Logo

SNOHOMISH, WA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The crew over at Indepth Excavation from Snohomish just wrapped up a trench job in Shoreline, Washington, digging in tight for Puget Sound Energy. This wasn’t your average trench either, they had to cut into the main road to drop in 3" conduits for a residential energy hookup. The job called for precision, patience, and a crew that knows how to keep things moving without skipping steps. That’s the kind of work this Snohomish crew is known for, clean, sharp, and done right the first time.Scope & Timeline of the Excavation ProjectMost of the time was spent on coordination, lining up permits, getting city approvals, and waiting for green lights. That five-week stretch before boots hit the ground wasn’t downtime; it was prep work. Calls were made. Maps were pulled. Meetings happened. The city had to sign off on ROW access, PSE needed to confirm specs, and the street itself had to be surveyed for existing lines and service routes. So by the time the machines rolled in, the plan was locked in tight.PSE needed someone who could cut into city infrastructure without causing chaos. That’s where Indepth came in, handling permits, inspections, and all the legwork before a shovel even hit the ground.Why Indepth Excavation Was Called Out for the Trenching ProjectThis wasn’t a project that just anyone could take on. Since the work involved cutting through a city roadway and required both right-of-way and electrical permits, it needed a crew that understood municipal code, utility coordination, and how to work clean under pressure.Indepth knows how to get through red tape without letting it slow the job down. They’ve done it before, and they’ll do it again, permits, logistics, and all.All Project Details & Safety Protocols That Needed to Be FollowedUsing a mini excavator and dump truck, the team had to saw cut the asphalt before digging. Once through, all work was done with attention to underground utility maps and real-time assessments of soil conditions.Proper traffic controls were in place, and the crew kept the site clear of hazards. Standard PPE was worn throughout, and spoil was loaded and removed off-site to reduce congestion in the road.How Indepth Overcame the Difficulties of the ProjectThat’s not something you plan for, but it’s something you adapt to. When the original depth wasn’t possible without hitting existing lines, the team ran deeper, made the adjustments, and still hit their targets. That kind of flexibility comes from experience, not just guessing, but knowing how far you can go without making things worse.Despite the added depth, the crew wrapped up the trench in two working days. After installation, the area was paved and tarred at the seams to keep water from seeping between old and new asphalt.How Indepth Excavation Completed the Trenching Project PerfectlyThe trick with these jobs is consistency, staying focused even when things don’t go as expected. The crew worked tight quarters and made every move count. There’s no room for second-guessing when you’re digging under public roads. Every inch, every layer, has to line up. Mistakes aren’t just costly, they’re dangerous. That’s why an experienced team like Indepth Excavation makes the difference. They’ve seen enough curveballs to stay calm and steady from the first cut, the trench digging , to the final tamp.For this project, Dillion and the team used rock backfill inside the road cut, watering it down for compaction to reduce the risk of future settling. That’s the kind of forward-thinking that makes a temporary trench something permanent you can trust.The job didn’t end when the trench was filled. Cleanup was part of the plan. The crew took time to tidy up the site, not just to look good, but because it matters when you’re working in someone’s neighborhood. No stray piles of gravel, no mess for homeowners to deal with later. Just a fresh patch of road and a job done right.About Indepth Excavation in Snohomish CountyThe job might’ve looked simple from the sidewalk, but everything under the surface was a tight puzzle. Indepth didn’t just show up with the right tools, they brought the right mindset. Get in, work smart, get out, and leave it better than you found it.Indepth Excavation is based in Snohomish, WA, and brings over 10 years of experience to every job site. From utility trenching and foundation digs to drainage and erosion control, their work is known across the region for being careful, clean, and by the book.Dillion and the team serve Snohomish County and surrounding areas, delivering reliable results for residential, utility, and municipal projects alike. You can find them at:You can find Indepth Excavation at 3220 157th Ave WE, Snohomish, WA 98290 . They recently moved from Monroe to Snohomish, WA.

