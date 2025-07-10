Black Author Forges Historic Agreement with New NEGRO DIGEST ™

The new NEGRO DIGEST ™

A groundbreaking promotional relationship between the magazine and the acclaimed Black Author

A pivotal moment in media and literary synergy” — Frances Presley Rice

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Welcome to Black Main Street. This motto of the new NEGRO DIGEST ™, the online magazine that connects with over 157,500 + followers through its Facebook and YouTube channels and reaches over 4 million people a month, has inspired a groundbreaking promotional relationship between the magazine and acclaimed Black author Frances Presley Rice. Rice, author of the transformative book Black Trailblazers: Pioneering African Americans Who Shaped the Founding and Development of America, aligns her work seamlessly with the mission and values upheld by NEGRO DIGEST ™.

Established in 1942, NEGRO DIGEST ™ is America's first black media company and the leading magazine/lifestyle brand for black men. Following its relaunch in 2021 by award-winning filmmaker and new media pioneer Bayer L. Mack, the new NEGRO DIGEST ™ has emerged as one of America's fastest-growing Black-owned media companies, uniquely positioned as the premier publication catering specifically to African American men.

"We are 'community driven,' not 'celebrity driven,'" states Bayer L. Mack. "Our mission is to revive the traditional values of faith, family, and hard work that have historically empowered Black America. We invite everyone to join us on this journey towards a future that honors our heritage while embracing progress."

Frances Presley Rice's Black Trailblazers highlights the profound influence of African American pioneers who, from the Revolutionary War to the civil rights movement, championed the values enshrined in America's founding documents. Figures like Crispus Attucks and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. exemplify how these leaders not only fought for their rights but also strove to ensure equality for all citizens, regardless of race.

"NEGRO DIGEST ™'s commitment to community engagement resonates deeply with the themes in Black Trailblazers," explains Rice. "My book celebrates the legacy of patriotism and civic involvement among Black trailblazers, emphasizing their crucial roles in shaping our nation's history."

Rice’s collaboration with NEGRO DIGEST ™ marks a pivotal moment in media and literary synergy, bridging narratives of empowerment, resilience, and cultural legacy.

