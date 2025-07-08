Metal America Unlocks New Income Path for Americans

Austin-based construction company introduces flexible remote sales opportunities as part of rapid growth strategy.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- While many Americans pursue emerging trends in cryptocurrency and drop-shipping ventures, a growing number are building wealth through sales of essential products and services. Metal America , a Texas-based construction company, represents this alternative approach to income generation.With just over a year in operation, the company reports significant transformation within the metal building industry, evolving from local Texas origins into a national brand. The company's expansion strategy centers on its newly launched Sales Associate Program, internally dubbed "America's Next Side Hustle."The program offers completely remote positions without time commitments, accommodating associates across all states including Utah, Maine, and Texas. Associates can work between one and ten hours daily according to their preferences. The company describes the position as adaptable to individual circumstances, though maintains selective admission standards.Program Structure and RequirementsThe Sales Associate Program features a self-paced training process covering metal buildings, sales techniques, marketing strategies, and Metal America's proprietary tools. Upon completion of training, participants gain access to the company's Sales Portal and join the community of "Metal Americans."The program includes comprehensive support systems, featuring guides, instructional videos, and an AI-powered help system loaded with company information. According to the company, support staff are available to address questions and provide assistance.Industry Professional PerspectivesErron Jacobs, a current Sales Associate with Metal America, stated, "The sales process is laid out verbatim, and if anyone is ever stuck, someone is there to answer questions within minutes."Ray Mares, another Sales Associate, commented, "When hired by Metal America, it was surreal. The whole process [onboarding] was great... The team can do great things together."Jacobs further noted, "For those looking to add income part time or needing the flexibility to work remotely, this is the company recommended everyday if asked. The freedom to create schedules while earning income from anywhere working 1-8 hours a day all over the world is unheard of."Company Growth and Market PositionFounded in 2024, Metal America has positioned itself in the metal building construction market, focusing on carports, RV covers, garages, sheds, barndominiums, and other metal structures. The company emphasizes American manufacturing, delivery timelines, craftsmanship, and customer service as key differentiators.The Sales Associate Program applications are currently open through Metal America's website. The company reports potential earnings ranging from $3,000 to $20,000+ monthly, depending on individual performance and commitment levels.About Metal AmericaMetal America is the nation's fastest growing construction company, providing high-quality carports, RV covers, garage, sheds, barndos, and more metal buildings throughout the United States. Founded in 2024, the company has quickly established itself as an industry leader through its commitment to American manufacturing, fast delivery, superior craftsmanship, and EXCEPTIONAL customer service.

