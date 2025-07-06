Frisco TX Emergency Plumber Warns: Mold and Damage Can Start Overnight

FPP Plumbing FPP Plumbing CEO Denys Kavaler FPP Plumbing truck ready for 24/7 emergency calls across Frisco and North Dallas

FRISCO, TX, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- It was just past midnight in Frisco when a homeowner was jolted awake by a steady dripping sound. At first, they thought it was a small leak. But then they turned on the lights and saw water staining the ceiling, slowly soaking through. In panic, they shut off the main water valve, hoping the problem would stop. But the dripping continued. That’s when they realized it wasn’t just a pipe. It was their water heater. It had burst upstairs. Worse the drain pan under the unit had been clogged for years. Instead of draining safely outside, all 50 gallons were now leaking through the attic and ceiling into the home.That’s when they called FPP Plumbing. The call was picked up within seconds, no call centers, no robots, just a real person on the other end. In less than an hour, a licensed plumber was on site, not just shutting off the water but draining the heater, removing soaked insulation, and preventing thousands of dollars in damage.This kind of story is becoming more common in North Dallas. Homeowners in Frisco, Plano, McKinney, Allen, The Colony, Little Elm, Prosper, Celina, Carrollton and Lewisville are facing sudden plumbing emergencies in the middle of the night. And they’re often shocked by how hard it is to find someone who will actually pick up the phone and come right away.FPP Plumbing, a small company based in Frisco, is filling that gap. While many plumbing companies close at five and let calls go to voicemail, FPP Plumbing answers 24 hours a day. Whether it’s a water heater leak, a broken hose bib flooding a wall, a squirrel-chewed PEX line in the attic, or a main sewer backup overflowing into the house they show up. And they show up fast.“We’ve had customers call us in complete panic,” says Denys Kavaler, the company’s owner. “They wake up to water pouring from the ceiling or flooding the bathroom. The biggest mistake they make is thinking that shutting off the main valve is enough. But if your water heater has already burst and the pan is clogged, all 50 gallons are still sitting there ready to destroy your drywall, ceilings, and insulation.”Mold is the next threat. Within just 24 to 48 hours of a leak, mold can start to grow in damp areas. This isn’t just a smell or a cosmetic issue. Mold can cause major health risks and lead to a total loss claim on your insurance. Repairing water damage and removing mold often costs between ten and fifteen thousand dollars or more especially if it spreads behind walls or into HVAC systems.Denys says their team has seen it all. Hoses bursting in the laundry room. Toilets overflowing from clogged sewer lines. Water spewing from a frost-damaged outside spigot into the walls for hours. One family didn’t even realize the pipe was broken until water started seeping out from under the baseboards. By then, the entire bottom floor was soaked. The restoration costs were massive. Every emergency has one thing in common, ” Denys Kavaler says. “It starts small but becomes a disaster if you wait.”That’s why FPP Plumbing charges an emergency fee for night and weekend calls. They explain it clearly the plumber who comes out at midnight is leaving his bed, delaying his next day’s schedule, and sometimes working until three or four in the morning. That has a cost. But that cost is far less than the price of ignoring the issue.And unlike the big chains, FPP Plumbing does not run on a call center model. When you call, you talk to the plumber or someone directly on the team. That’s why they’re able to respond fast and give honest assessments.“We’re not trying to be the biggest company. We’re just trying to be the one that actually shows up,” says Denys Kavaler.In a time when so many homeowners feel left behind especially during off-hours that promise means everything.Emergency plumbing isn’t just a service. It’s critical infrastructure. And for homeowners across Frisco and North Dallas, it might be the one thing standing between a minor leak and a full-blown disaster.

