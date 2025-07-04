The 2024–2025 World Heritage Map is now published

The latest edition of the World Heritage Map is now available to order! This new design, poster-sized wall map features all 1,223 World Heritage properties, illustrated with stunning photographs from across the globe.

This map offers a visual journey through the richness of World Heritage sites, the various countries where they are located and key data.

The featured image on this year’s map presents the Thracian Tomb of Kazanlak, a World Heritage site in Bulgaria. Recognized as a masterpiece of Thracian creative genius, the tomb is renowned for its remarkably well-preserved Hellenistic frescoes, reflecting the sophistication of Thracian culture and funerary art.

Produced by the World Heritage Centre and Geo4Map, with the support of Bulgaria, the map can now be ordered from the World Heritage Centre website.