Dive into Heritage is now live! UNESCO launches online platform to explore World Heritage in 3D

On 8 July 2025, UNESCO launched the Dive into Heritage platform at the 47th session of the World Heritage Committee, marking a key milestone in the field of digital heritage preservation.

The innovative initiative, generously funded by the Ministry of Culture of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, introduces a new digital platform that brings World Heritage sites to life through 3D models and immersive digital storytelling. The platform currently documents sites in the Arab States region as part of its first pilot phase.

Each digital story on Dive into Heritage is carefully crafted to highlight the Outstanding Universal Value (OUV) of World Heritage sites by enriching detailed 3D models with a range of contextual media, including photos, videos, maps, and animations. This layered storytelling approach allows users to engage with both tangible and intangible dimensions of World Heritage in a way that is engaging and easy to navigate.

The launch event in Paris (France) commenced with opening addresses by Mr Ernesto Ottone R., Assistant Director-General for Culture at UNESCO, and H.E. Dr Abdulelah Ali Altokhais, Permanent Delegate of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to UNESCO. In their addresses, they underscored the ever-increasing importance of digital technologies and international collaboration in the promotion and preservation of World Heritage sites.

After their interventions, a comprehensive presentation outlined the project's key achievements and its developmental process. The event featured a live demonstration of the platform, showcasing its functionalities designed to provide enhanced and inclusive online access to World Heritage sites.

This was followed by the inauguration of an interactive exhibition, inviting attendees to virtually explore World Heritage sites through immersive technologies. The exhibition included curated Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) experiences, 3D printed models, and an interactive touchscreen featuring detailed 3D models of digitized sites from across the Arab States region.

These interactive experiences offered visitors the opportunity to engage with World Heritage sites in a new digital format, underlining the transformative potential digital technologies have in enriching the general understanding and appreciation of World Heritage sites.

As UNESCO prepares for the next phase of the Dive into Heritage project, it remains committed to advancing the digital documentation and preservation of World Heritage sites. The Organisation deeply appreciates the invaluable support of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, whose partnership has been instrumental in developing this innovative platform.

Dive in! https://diveintoheritage.unesco.org