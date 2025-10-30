Memorial Walk in Honor of the 29th & 30th Connecticut Colored Regiments

Colored Regiments of the Civil War

Memorial walk honoring the 160th anniversary of the 29th & 30th Connecticut Colored Regiments return from the Civil War on November 24th, 1865.

HARTFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On their return to Hartford, CT on November 24th, 1865, the 29th & 30th Connecticut Colored Regiments were met by Governor William Buckingham at Connecticut's Old State House. They were heroes, having been the first regiments to enter Richmond, VA, the burning capitol of the confederacy. The men saw President Abraham Lincoln arrive to tour the devastation. The men were celebrated in New Orleans and New York, but on their way back to Connecticut, they learned that the citizens of the state had voted down allowing black men to vote just one month prior. Understanding their disappointment, Governor Buckingham gave a speech of encouragement to the men, celebrating their bravery and asking them to be patient with the citizens of Connecticut. A parade then occurred through the streets of Hartford, the route documented in the Hartford Courant newspaper of the day.

To honor the 160th anniversary of this historic event, the Alex Breanne Corporation, in collaboration with Connecticut's Old State House, is organizing a memorial walk. The walk will occur on Saturday November 22, 2025. Opening ceremonies will begin at 9am with the walk kicking off at 9:30am. We will be following in the footsteps of the soldiers, beginning and ending at Connecticut's Old State House, 800 Main Street in Hartford, CT. The full route covers 3.1 miles (5k), with an optional one-mile route that returns to Connecticut's Old State House at the first-mile mark. Along the way, walkers will learn about the buildings and landmarks the soldiers passed, many of which remain standing today. After the walk, a reception will be held at Connecticut's Old State House which will include refreshments and closing remarks.

The order of events are as follows:

9:00am: Welcome message: Sally Whipple - Executive Director, Connecticut Democracy Center

9:05am: Descendants Group: Kelly Mero - President, 29th Connecticut Regiment CVI Descendants Group

9:10am: Program Intro: John Mills - President, Alex Breanne Corporation

9:15am: Gov. Buckingham (reenactor): Dan Hayden - Executive Director, New England Civil War Museum

9:20am: Pvt. William Webb (reenactor): Kevin Johnson - Technical Assistant, Connecticut State Library

9:30am: Memorial walk begins

11:30am: Reception

12:00pm: Official end of the event

This is a free event. You can register for the event here.

Please join us in celebrating this historic event in our country's history!

