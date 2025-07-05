Secretary Noem Commends President Trump and One Big Beautiful Bill Signing into Law: Historic Win for the American People and the Rule of Law

This historic legislation will help deliver on President's Trump’s mandate to arrest and deport criminal illegal aliens

WASHINGTON – Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem today released the following statement on President Donald J. Trump’s historic signing of the One Big Beautiful Bill (BBB) Act into law. The BBB secures a historic $165 billion in appropriations for DHS, which will help deliver on the President's mandate to arrest and deport criminal illegal aliens and make America safe again.

“President Trump’s signing the One Big Beautiful Bill is a win for law and order and the safety and security of the American people,” said Secretary Kristi Noem. “This $165 billion in funding will help the Department of Homeland Security and our brave law enforcement further deliver on President Trump’s mandate to arrest and deport criminal illegal aliens and MAKE AMERICA SAFE AGAIN!”

In June, Secretary Noem laid out the national security wins that the BBB secures for the American people. The highlights include:

$46.5 billion to complete construction of the border wall.

$14.4 billion for removal transportation.

$12 billion in state reimbursements for states that fought against the Biden administration's open border.

$4.1 billion to hire additional CBP personnel, including 3,000 more customs officers and 3,000 new Border Patrol agents.

$3.2 billion for new technology and $2.7 billion for new cutting-edge border surveillance.

$855 million to expand Customs and Border Protection's vehicle fleet.

The law will also provide ICE with the funding to hire 10,000 new agents, which would allow the rate of deportations to reach as high as 1 million per year. ICE currently has 20,000 law enforcement and support personnel across 400 offices.

The BBB provides ICE with enough detention capacity to maintain an average daily population of 100,000 illegal aliens and secures 80,000 new ICE beds.

The Big Beautiful Bill will also fully fund ICE's 287(g) program, which empowers state and local law enforcement to assist federal immigration officers.

, which empowers state and local law enforcement to assist federal immigration officers. Under the law, ICE and Border Patrol agents will also receive a $10,000 bonus for the next four years.

The BBB also bolsters the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) with the following:

$14.1 billion for USCG cutters.

$3.7 billion for USCG aircraft.

$6 billion for USCG infrastructure.

