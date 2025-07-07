MARQETR, a Freelance Professionals Marketplace, Relaunches Digital Platform to Welcome Workforce Impacted by Layoffs

Marqetr Relaunch in July 2025

Making a Comeback to Advocate and Innovate Flexible Work Solutions for Companies and Professionals

We're thrilled to be back and looking forward to building a team that embodies our innovative, people-first, and customer-centric philosophy.” — Mawarni Adam, Founder and CEO of Marqetr

KUALA LUMPUR, WILAYAH PERSEKUTUAN, MALAYSIA, July 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Marqetr.com , a Freelance Professionals Marketplace, announced the comeback of its digital platform to welcome the flexible work community and those affected by layoffs and rightsizing in the wake of rapid transformations across industries. This strategic relaunch is a testament to Marqetr’s journey since its inception in 2020, in advocating and innovating flexible work solutions for companies and professionals.Turning Layoffs into LeverageAmid growing concerns about layoffs, the workforce now has more options than ever to leverage and reposition themselves for future success. While traditional employment remains dominant in many parts of the world, demand for innovative and flexible work solutions has surged, with 1.57 billion freelancers recorded globally as of May 2025, according to DemandSage. The Business Research Company also indicated it will continue to experience an impressive global growth rate of 19.1%, increasing from USD 7.33 billion in 2024 to USD 16.89 billion by 2029, highlighting the rise of skilled, flexible freelancers and a shift in workforce dynamics. According to Maybank Investment Bank Research, Malaysia is not far behind in this growth trend, with an estimated 3 million freelancers as of 2023, representing over 17% of the workforce.Recognizing the transformation trend, the Company is positioning itself as a foundational platform for professionals seeking alternative paths to navigate their careers in a world reshaped by technology and new working paradigms, as well as for businesses that are increasingly looking to adapt their operations to accommodate the shifting tide brought by global disruptions.Marqetr’s Return to Its RootsThe company was founded by Mawarni Adam , the daughter of Tan Sri Adam Kadir , a former Member of Parliament and President of the Malaysian Senate, known as the Dewan Negara, the upper house of the Parliament of Malaysia. Her drive and desire to help people stem from her father’s political, civil service, and academic careers, during which she grew up witnessing her parents launch and lead various people-first or “rakyat-first” initiatives. Now, with a career spanning over two decades in marketing and technology, working with multinational corporations (MNCs) and the startup industry, and inspired by her upbringing and her father’s legacy, Mawarni is building Marqetr, a digital platform designed to assist the flexible work community, freelance professionals, and companies on a large scale. The brand name draws from her lifelong career as a marketer and the belief that, in today’s complex and savvy world, everyone—whether part of an organization or promoting a personal brand—needs to think and act like a marketer to engage effectively. The digital platform currently features over 20 categories of freelance professionals and will expand over time to remain relevant with evolving trends.The Company is also preparing to launch Marqetr Studios, its content creation and monetization arm, in Q3 2025, Marqetr Creations, its exclusive merchandising and collectibles curation arm, and Marqetr Academy, its learning hub and center of excellence, in 2026 – further reinforcing its return to the roots of empowerment through storytelling, nostalgia, and education. "We're thrilled to be back and looking forward to building a team that embodies our innovative, people-first, and customer-centric philosophy," said Mawarni, Founder and CEO of Marqetr.About MARQETRMarqetr.com, founded in 2020 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, is a marketplace for freelance professionals that connects users with verified experts in service categories including publishing, podcasting, video and film production, marketing, and generative AI. Marqetr also includes Marqetr Studios, its content creation and monetization arm, Marqetr Creations, its exclusive merchandising and collectibles curation arm, and Marqetr Academy, the center for learning and excellence. With an emphasis on technology and customer service, Marqetr aims to integrate both predictive and generative AI into its platform to facilitate optimal matching and effective outcomes for hirers and professionals.

