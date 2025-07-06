Techamana Expands Operations to Meet Surging Demand for Remote Tech Talent

Techamana’s global platform connects companies with top-tier remote tech professionals in software engineering, AI, design, and project management.

Techamana adds 46 new skill areas and expands globally to streamline hiring for software, artificial intelligence, design, & other critical remote tech roles.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Techamana, a global hiring platform, today announced a significant expansion of its operations to address the growing demand for reliable, remote-first hiring solutions.

The company specializes in connecting businesses with thoroughly vetted professionals in software engineering, machine learning, artificial intelligence, quality assurance, creative design, product & project management, and related technical roles. Organizations looking to hire global tech talent can rely on Techamana’s streamlined approach to sourcing top-tier candidates. As remote work gains permanence across industries, businesses are increasingly turning to platforms like Techamana to fill critical technical roles more efficiently than traditional methods allow.

The expansion includes the addition of 46 new talent skills, enhancements to the platform’s screening methodology, and broader coverage across North America, Europe, MENA, and Australia regions. Techamana’s current talent network includes more than 2,000 pre-vetted developers, designers, and product and project managers. The platform maintains an acceptance rate below 5%, ensuring clients are matched only with top-tier professionals.

"Traditional hiring processes are failing modern businesses," said Umair Khan, Founder & CEO of Techamana. "Companies tell us they're waiting months to find qualified candidates while project timelines and business goals suffer. Our clients typically receive top matches within days, not weeks."

The company has experienced a 300% increase in client inquiries over the past six months, driven by businesses seeking alternatives to traditional hiring methods that often take months to complete.

The company's growth comes as businesses increasingly recognize the limitations of conventional recruitment methods. Recent industry data shows that 73% of companies report difficulty finding qualified technical talent through traditional channels, while remote work adoption has opened access to global talent pools that many organizations struggle to navigate effectively.

Techamana's screening process combines technical assessments, communication readiness, cultural fit, portfolio reviews, and behavioral interviews conducted through video responses. The company reports that 90% of placements result in long-term engagements, with clients frequently extending initial project contracts.

"We're seeing demand from companies of all sizes," said Nida Uddin, Chief Financial Officer of Techamana. "Startups want speed, while enterprise clients prioritize reliability and flexibility. Our platform supports both."

The company serves clients in SaaS, fintech, healthcare, e-commerce, and software development, among other sectors. Businesses have also begun using the platform to find professionals in emerging fields such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, blockchain, and cybersecurity. For job seekers, Techamana offers a transparent path to remote work with clients that value skill, communication, and diversity over location. Skilled professionals can apply for remote tech jobs directly through the platform.

Forward-Looking Statement: Techamana expects continued growth in demand for its services as more businesses adopt remote-first hiring strategies and seek faster access to specialized technical talent. The company anticipates expanding its talent network to 5,000 professionals by the end of 2025 and plans to introduce additional service offerings, including team-based placements and consulting services.

The company's expansion reflects broader shifts in how businesses approach talent acquisition. As traditional hiring methods prove inadequate for today's fast-moving technology landscape, platforms like Techamana are positioning themselves as essential infrastructure for modern workforce planning.

Techamana's clients report average time-to-hire reductions of 75% compared to traditional methods, with cost savings averaging 40% when factoring in reduced internal recruiting overhead and faster project completion times.

About Techamana: Founded in 2023, Techamana connects businesses with elite software developers, designers, and technical professionals through a rigorous vetting process that accepts less than 5% of applicants. The platform serves companies ranging from venture-backed startups to Fortune 500 enterprises, providing access to pre-vetted talent within 24–48 hours. Techamana is headquartered in Philadelphia, USA and operates globally with a distributed team model.

