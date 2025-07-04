MPD Seeking Northeast Assault Suspect
The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying a suspect involved in an assault with a dangerous weapon (Tire Iron) that occurred in Northeast.
On Thursday, July 3, 2025, at approximately 1:48 p.m., First District officers responded to the rear of the 1300 block of Florida Avenue, Northeast, for a report of an assault. Upon arrival, officers learned that a male suspect struck the victim from behind with a tire iron before fleeing the scene. DC Fire and EMS transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photo below:
Anyone who can identify this suspect, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.
CCN: 25099939
###
