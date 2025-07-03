Take advantage of all your VA benefits with VA Resource Navigator
It’s important to understand—and access—all the VA benefits you’ve earned and deserve. The VA Resource Navigator can help.
The Navigator puts VA resources and program information at your fingertips through web links, phone numbers and QR codes.
Use the VA Resource Navigator to explore VA benefits and programs:
- Health care
- Disability
- Education and training
- Homelessness support and housing assistance
- Careers and employment
- Pension
- Family member, caregiver and survivor benefits
- Finding VA records
- Burial information
- More
The new, improved 2025 version of the Navigator reflects input from Veterans and VA staff. It includes a VA Records section, a VA Mobile Apps section, frequently searched terms, improved mental health and homelessness support content, and lots more.
Veterans say the Navigator is a helpful tool—whether you have recently transitioned out of the military or have been using VA services for a long time.
The Navigator is easy to use. To learn more about each resource, just scan its QR code or click its link.
If you’d like to speak to a person, there’s a phone number for your convenience. You can also reach out to your local VA or dial MyVA411: (800) 698-2411 for help.
