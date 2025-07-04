Healthy snack ideas while traveling: A guide for Veterans

Staci, a Veteran who receives care at the American Lake VA Medical Center outside of Seattle, is planning a road trip this summer. She’s been thinking about how hard it can be to find healthy snacks while traveling—especially when chips, candy and soda are that she can find at most gas stations and convenience stores. Instead, Staci wants snacks that will keep her energy up, her mind sharp and her mood steady.

If you can relate, don’t worry! Here are some simple, travel-friendly and VA-approved snack ideas that are better for your health—and that can be put together pretty easily at roadside stops:

Easy & healthy snack ideas

Trail Mix: Make your own with unsalted nuts, dried fruit,and a few dark chocolate chips. It’s full of protein and healthy fats.

Fresh fruit: Apples, bananas and oranges are easy to carry and don’t need to be refrigerated. Applesauce pouches and other fruit or vegetable purees are another portable option. Add a handful of nuts, a peanut butter packet or a cheese stick for extra protein.

Cut veggies: Pack sliced carrots, bell peppers or celery sticks in a small container. Hummus makes a great dip.

Whole grain crackers and peanut butter: This combo provides fiber, healthy fats and protein to keep you full longer.

Beef or turkey jerky: Choose low-sodium options with no added sugar.

Greek yogurt cups: Great if you have a cooler. Go for plain or low-sugar versions and add granola for extra crunch.

Hard-boiled eggs: Easy to make ahead and high in protein.

String cheese or cheese cubes: A good source of calcium and protein that travels well.

Granola bars: Look for bars with simple ingredients and less than 8 grams of added sugar.

Popcorn: Air-popped or lightly salted popcorn is a great whole grain snack when you want something crunchy.

Tips for success

Pack snacks in reusable containers or zip-top bags before you head out.

Bring a refillable water bottle to stay hydrated.

Don’t skip meals—snacks should be small bites between meals to keep you going.

Not very hungry? Stick with a single item. Need more? Pair two food groups for a bigger snack.

Customize your options with a packed treat from home.

Staci is learning that healthy eating on the road doesn’t have to be hard. With a little planning, you can feel your best wherever your journey takes you. You’ve taken care of others—now it’s time to take care of yourself.

If you’re interested in this or other nutrition-related topics, reach out to your local VA to speak with a registered dietitian.

Safe travels and happy snacking!