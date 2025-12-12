Four reasons to start your physician career at VA 

If you’re looking for a work environment where your physician career can flourish right from the onset, there’s no place like the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). From serving those who so nobly served our country to generous leave policies, there are many benefits that make a VA career worth exploring. Let’s take a look at five reasons why you should start your physician career at VA.

Mission-driven service

When caring for America’s Veterans, every day is an opportunity to make a real difference. You’ll find that VA’s deeply rewarding mission leaves you with pride, purpose and promise. “You get the wonderful feeling of helping our nation’s heroes,” said Dr. Toni Garvin. “I saw a World War II Vet today—you can’t get that anywhere else.”

Cutting-edge technology

Innovation at VA is about honoring our Veterans with the best possible care. As the largest integrated health care system in the country, VA is at the forefront of innovation. VA Telehealth Services removes barriers to care and helps ensure Veterans can receive the care they’ve earned when and where they need it. VA’s transition to the electronic health record is revolutionizing health care and simplifying workflows so that VA health care staff can focus on patients, not paperwork.

Work/life balance

VA cares for you so that you can concentrate on caring for our Veterans. We offer predictable schedules, generous leave and a strong support system. It’s rewarding work, ripe with rewarding benefits.

Team-based care

VA’s Patient Aligned Care Team (PACT) model transforms the way Veterans receive care. This collaborative, team-based care approach fosters stronger communication and cooperation between all health care providers serving the Veteran. As a key member of the health care team, you’ll have the opportunity to participate in truly patient-centric care.

Join our mission

We’re always looking for the next generation of physicians to bring their skills and passion into a career of service for Veterans. Visit VA Careers to learn more and apply.