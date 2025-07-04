Honoring Veterans: Air Force Veteran James R. Nichols

James R. Nichols was born in Los Angeles, California, in February 1943. He played football at the prestigious U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado, where he met his wife. Graduating from pilot training in 1966, he flew F-100, F-4 and F-16 fighter aircraft in the Air Force.

In 1967, Nichols began his first of two tours in the Vietnam War. His exploits as a fighter pilot earned him a constellation of awards, including 11 Distinguished Flying Crosses and 32 Air Medals.

While stationed at Phu Cat Air Base, South Vietnam, in 1968, Nichols led a close air support mission under anti-aircraft fire. With his aircraft burning, he continued dropping bombs until the soldiers on the ground were safely evacuated. He received a Purple Heart for injuries sustained when ejecting from the burning F-100.

Nichols rotated out after his 100th combat mission, then returned to Southeast Asia as an F-4 aircraft commander at Ubon Royal Thai Air Base. In 1972, he led a squadron that successfully bombed Hanoi Hannah’s Radio Hanoi VietCong propaganda radio station during Operation Linebacker. For his contribution to military operations against opposing armed forces, he was awarded a Silver Star.

Assigned to train new pilots on the F-16 in Cairo, Egypt, Nichols moved with his wife and three children. After a military career spanning just over 15 years, he died in a car accident in December 1982, and was buried in the Air Force Academy cemetery.

We honor his service.

