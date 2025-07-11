Can we really trust our scientists? Dr. Allen E. Wiesen is a former practicing psychologist and the author and co-author of several nationally published nonfiction books ranging from behavioral medicine to psychotherapy.

Allen E. Wiesen Announces The Publication of His Newest Novel, Little Martyrs

BELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Little Martyrs is the fifth book in a series featuring Dr. Noel Parke as he works to protect citizens of the United States from acts of terrorism. Little Martyrs is an impactful and complex story culminating from the actions of a young molecular biologist who helps terrorists associated with the Little Martyrs project by creating a microbe nearly impossible to eliminate. In his new role as Secretary of the New York office of the Department of Homeland Protection, Parke is tasked with thwarting this imminent, large-scale threat of global bioterrorism, which could be much worse than the recent COVID pandemic.“Little Martyrs highlights the suspicion of government involvement in national and global health issues, where public fear, loss of reason, and erupting hysteria lead to chaos on a grand scale.” Allen E. WiesenParke and his team of government and medical experts must race the clock to figure out exactly what is making people sick and die so quickly. While the team continues to search for answers and a cure, journalist Mort Kravitz ensures the public is kept apprised of the growing health situation:“The people have a right to know what our military and our civilian government are doing to battle this dangerous new biological weapon seemingly unleashed by militants bent on destroying the country and killing millions of Americans. So far, we have gotten too few answers regarding the original source of the MRSA d and the best means of stopping it.”Meanwhile, the terrorists show they are willing to sacrifice themselves and anyone who gets in their way. Parke and his team waste no time trying to save . . . everyone!In the other books by Wiesen (available on Amazon ), Parke is the center of the investigations. Parke and his colleagues face terrifying and disturbingly realistic global events, striving to ensure the safety of U.S. citizens. Each book reveals the suspenseful perspective of “what if” when it comes to terrorism and threats to the American way of life. In Blind Impulse, where a threat of an unknown infectious disease sends New York into a panic, Parke follows the trail to find the terrorists before a full-on pandemic ensues. Parke learns about The Cairo Conspiracy when the injured Secretary of State begins mumbling classified secrets in Arabic. These vocalizations led to many technological clues linking an Egyptian sleeper cell in the United States to a possible nuclear attack! Then, during the investigation of a plane crash, Parke and a top scientist realize that plans for an ultra-advanced and sophisticated weapon have fallen into the wrong hands. Will the “Electrician” plunge the world into Silent Darkness before Parke can stop him? Shutoff follows Parke and his colleagues as they investigate a series of events leading up to a possible terrorist attack. The story wends through the very fabric of the societal and political barriers encountered by Parke as he strives “to stop terrorism—all kinds of terrorism, foreign and domestic,” and protect the citizens of New York.

