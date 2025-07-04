Electric Power Steering Market 2025: USD 777.4 Million by 2031, Driven by the Rise in Demand for Commercial Application

Electric Power Steering Market - Asia-Pacific was the highest revenue contributor in 2021, and is to continue its dominance by 2031, with a CAGR of 6.26%.

The electric power steering market was valued at $431.00 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $777.4 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2031.” — Allied Market Research

As per the report published by Allied Market Research Titled " Electric Power Steering Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Sensor Type, by System Type, by Vehicle Type : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031"The Global Electric Power Steering Market was valued at $431.0 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $777.4 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2031. The report includes a detailed analysis of the dynamic factors such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. The drivers and opportunities help to comprehend the rapidly changing industry trends and how they can impact the growth of the market. Moreover, the challenges and restraints analyzed in the report help recognize profitable market investments. The global electric power steering report provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the market from 2021 to 2030.The qualitative study focuses on the value chain analysis, key regulations, and pain point analysis. The global electric power steering market report includes an overview of the market and highlights market definition and scope along with major factors that shape the electric power steering market. The study outlines the major market trends and driving factors that boost the growth of the market. The report includes an in-depth study of sales, market size, sales analysis, and prime drivers, challenges, and opportunities. The market for would be driven by investing in new technology aimed at increasing system life. Another key factor driving the growth of the electric power steering market is the increased focus on infrastructure throughout the world.Key SegmentationThe electric power steering market is segmented into Sensor Type, System Type and Vehicle Type. The report offers an in-depth study of every segment, which helps market players and stakeholders to understand the fastest growing segments and highest grossing segments in the market. The market study further promotes a sustainable market scenario on the basis of key product offerings. On the other hand, Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network. The report provides an explicit global market breakdown and exemplifies how the opposition will take shape in the new few years to come. Rendering the top ten industry players functional in the market, the study emphasizes on the policies & approaches integrated by them to retain their foothold in the industry.The analysis highlights the highest revenue generating and fastest growing segments. These insights are helpful in devising strategies and achieving a sustainable growth. The electric power steering market is studied on the basis of different segments including type, applications, and region. This makes the study well organized and resourceful along with promoting easy understanding. The report a comprehensive data based on each segment of the electric power steering market.Key Players Mentioned in the electric power steering Market Research Report:Robert Bosch GmbH, DENSO Corporation, Valeo S.A., Continental AG, Infineon Technology, Honeywell Inc., HELLA GmbH & Co. Kg, Sensata Technologies, TT Electronics Plc. and NXP SemiconductorsThe global electric power steering market offers a detailed overview of the industry based on the main parameters including market extent, probable deals, sales analysis, and essential drivers. The market report is summarized enfolding the operations of an array of different organizations in the sector from different regions. The study is a perfect consolidation of quantitative and qualitative information accentuating on the key electric power steering industry developments and challenges that the market is facing along with the lucrative opportunities available in the sector. The global electric power steering market offers a detailed overview of the industry based on the main parameters including market extent, probable deals, sales analysis, and essential drivers. The market report is summarized enfolding the operations of an array of different organizations in the sector from different regions. The study is a perfect consolidation of quantitative and qualitative information accentuating on the key electric power steering industry developments and challenges that the market is facing along with the lucrative opportunities available in the sector. The electric power steering market report also showcases the factual data throughout the forecast period and brings about an estimate till 2031.Key Questions Answered in the Report:(1) What are the growth opportunities for the new entrants in the industry?(2) Who are the leading players functioning in the marketplace?(3) What are the key strategies participants are likely to adopt to increase their share in the industry?(4) What is the competitive situation in the Global electric power steering market?(5) What are the emerging trends that may influence the Global electric power steering market growth?(6) Which product type segment will exhibit high CAGR in future?(7) Which application segment will grab a handsome share in the Global electric power steering industry?(8) Which region is lucrative for the manufacturers?

