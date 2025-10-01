Surgical Glue Market Predicted to Reach USD 4.6 Billion by 2031

Increase in the number of surgical procedures performed in hospitals, surging geriatric population prone to chronic disorders, rise in number of road accidents.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global surgical glue market generated $2.3 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $4.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.Download Sample Report -The report offers detailed segmentation of the global surgical glue market based on product, application, end-user, and region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategies based on fastest growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.Based on product, the Synthetic and Semi Synthetic segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding more than three-fifths of the global surgical glue market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The natural segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period.Based on end-user, the hospitals segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding more than half of the global surgical glue market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The other segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.For Purchase Inquiry -Based on application, the Cardiovascular Surgeries segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding more than one-fifth of the global surgical glue market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The report includes other segments such as Central Nervous System Surgeries, General Surgeries, Orthopedic Surgeries, Cosmetic Surgeries, Ophthalmic Surgeries, Urological Surgeries, Pulmonary Surgeries, and Others.Based on region, the market across North America held the largest market share in 2021, holding more than one-third of the global surgical glue market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The LAMEA region, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period.The key players analyzed in the global surgical glue market report include Baxter International Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cohera Medical, Inc., CryoLife Inc., CSL Limited, Johnson & Johnson, Ocular Therapeutix Inc., Sanofi S.A., Sealantis Ltd., and Vivostat A/S.The report analyzes these key players in the global surgical glue market. These market players have made effective use of strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to maximize their foothold and prowess in the industry. The report analyzes these key players in the global surgical glue market. These market players have made effective use of strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to maximize their foothold and prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in analyzing recent developments, product portfolio, business performance and operating segments by prominent players in the market. 