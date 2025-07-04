Elder Scrolls’ Wes Johnson Cast in 'Horror in the Library: The Invitation VR' by Indie Blue Donut Studios
Wes Johnson joins Horror in the Library VR—a gothic escape room puzzle game from UK indie studio Blue Donut, now in alpha on Meta Quest.
Set in a shadowy Victorian mansion warped by time and madness, the game blends immersive escape-room gameplay with narrative-driven exploration. Players take on the role of a guest unravelling the fate of Lady Elderoy and her vanished husband, all while being guided — and misled — by the chilling voice of the “Mad Professor,” brought to life by Johnson’s signature theatricality.
“Wes was always our dream casting,” said Marcus Pullen, founder and creative lead at Blue Donut Studios. “His iconic voice gives the Professor a hypnotic pull — playful, sinister, and unsettling in all the right ways.”
Johnson, whose credits include Fallout, Star Trek: Legacy, and over two decades as the arena voice of the NHL’s Washington Capitals, said:
“This project is an eerie delight. The Mad Professor is a blast to play — and I can’t wait to hear fans laugh, shiver, and scream as they step into this warped little world.”
A New Kind of Indie Horror Experience
Originally inspired by Blue Donut’s tactical board game of the same name, Horror in the Library: The Invitation VR offers a fully reimagined take for virtual reality — combining timed puzzles, hidden secrets, and unsettling atmosphere. The experience emphasizes accessibility, immersion, and replayability.
An early alpha version is live now for Meta Quest via the App Lab Alpha channel:
👉 https://www.meta.com/s/gs7aBcEGC
Players and creators are invited to preview the game and provide feedback ahead of its next development milestone.
Coming to Kickstarter — and Gamescom
Blue Donut Studios will officially launch its Kickstarter campaign in August 2025, in conjunction with a live showcase at Gamescom. The game will also appear at LA HorrorCon, SPIEL Essen, and other international events.
Learn more and sign up for campaign alerts at:
👉 https://www.bdgame.uk/horror-in-the-library-vr-game
About Blue Donut Studios
Blue Donut Studios is an indie game development studio based in Portsmouth, UK. With roots in board games, VR, and interactive storytelling, the studio’s work combines accessible design with narrative depth. Its neurodiverse team draws on backgrounds in education, technology, and the arts, supported by UKRI and the UK’s innovation sector.
From immersive training tools to puzzle-based adventures, Blue Donut’s projects bridge disciplines to deliver standout interactive experiences.
About Wes Johnson
Wes Johnson is an American voice actor and comedian celebrated for his work in AAA games and beyond. His credits include:
The Elder Scrolls IV & V – Sheogorath, Lucien Lachance, Emperor Titus Mede II
Fallout 3, 4 & 76 – Mister Burke, Mo Cronin, Silver Shroud
Star Trek: Legacy – Multiple roles
Washington Capitals – Official Arena Announcer (2000–present)
Johnson is widely recognized for his versatility, theatrical delivery, and enduring connection with gaming communities.
