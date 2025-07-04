Elder Scrolls’ Wes Johnson Cast in 'Horror in the Library: The Invitation VR' by Indie Blue Donut Studios

A Victorian horror game set in an interdimensional Library for Meta Quest VR The VR game is based on Horror in the Library the board game. In game screen shot of a monster appearing in a room in the early demo of the game.

Wes Johnson joins Horror in the Library VR—a gothic escape room puzzle game from UK indie studio Blue Donut, now in alpha on Meta Quest.

This project is an eerie delight. The Mad Professor is a blast to play — and I can’t wait to hear fans laugh, shiver, and scream as they step into this warped little world.” — Wes Johnson

PORTSMOUTH, HAMPSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, July 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- British independent developer Blue Donut Studios has announced that acclaimed voice actor Wes Johnson — known to fans worldwide as Sheogorath and Lucien Lachance from The Elder Scrolls — will headline their upcoming VR horror puzzle game Horror in the Library: The Invitation VR , coming to Meta Quest.Set in a shadowy Victorian mansion warped by time and madness, the game blends immersive escape-room gameplay with narrative-driven exploration. Players take on the role of a guest unravelling the fate of Lady Elderoy and her vanished husband, all while being guided — and misled — by the chilling voice of the “Mad Professor,” brought to life by Johnson’s signature theatricality.“Wes was always our dream casting,” said Marcus Pullen, founder and creative lead at Blue Donut Studios. “His iconic voice gives the Professor a hypnotic pull — playful, sinister, and unsettling in all the right ways.”Johnson, whose credits include Fallout, Star Trek: Legacy, and over two decades as the arena voice of the NHL’s Washington Capitals, said:“This project is an eerie delight. The Mad Professor is a blast to play — and I can’t wait to hear fans laugh, shiver, and scream as they step into this warped little world.”A New Kind of Indie Horror ExperienceOriginally inspired by Blue Donut’s tactical board game of the same name, Horror in the Library: The Invitation VR offers a fully reimagined take for virtual reality — combining timed puzzles, hidden secrets, and unsettling atmosphere. The experience emphasizes accessibility, immersion, and replayability.An early alpha version is live now for Meta Quest via the App Lab Alpha channel:Players and creators are invited to preview the game and provide feedback ahead of its next development milestone. Coming to Kickstarter — and GamescomBlue Donut Studios will officially launch its Kickstarter campaign in August 2025, in conjunction with a live showcase at Gamescom. The game will also appear at LA HorrorCon, SPIEL Essen, and other international events.Learn more and sign up for campaign alerts at:About Blue Donut StudiosBlue Donut Studios is an indie game development studio based in Portsmouth, UK. With roots in board games, VR, and interactive storytelling, the studio’s work combines accessible design with narrative depth. Its neurodiverse team draws on backgrounds in education, technology, and the arts, supported by UKRI and the UK’s innovation sector.From immersive training tools to puzzle-based adventures, Blue Donut’s projects bridge disciplines to deliver standout interactive experiences.About Wes JohnsonWes Johnson is an American voice actor and comedian celebrated for his work in AAA games and beyond. His credits include:The Elder Scrolls IV & V – Sheogorath, Lucien Lachance, Emperor Titus Mede IIFallout 3, 4 & 76 – Mister Burke, Mo Cronin, Silver ShroudStar Trek: Legacy – Multiple rolesWashington Capitals – Official Arena Announcer (2000–present)Johnson is widely recognized for his versatility, theatrical delivery, and enduring connection with gaming communities.Media Contact:Press Outreach📧 info@bluedonutstudios.com📸 Press assets, gameplay images, and trailers: https://www.bdgame.uk/horror-in-the-library-vr-game

Horror in the Library VR Horror game for Meta Quest featuring Wes Johnson Trailer

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.