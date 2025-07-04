Governor Newsom proclaims Independence Day 2025

PROCLAMATION

Each year on the Fourth of July, we celebrate the day our founders stood up to tyranny and formed a new nation founded on the principles of equality, freedom, and opportunity. Since then, Americans have fought and died to safeguard the promise of our democracy and all its ideals.

From its very beginning, though, America did not guarantee equality, freedom, and opportunity to all. The struggles and triumphs of generations of Americans have continued our progress toward this goal, and the work is far from over. Relentless attacks across the country, from the highest levels, try to weaken and erase our fundamental rights and freedoms, threatening to undo decades of hard-won progress we’ve made as a nation.

Today and every day, California reaffirms our commitment to fully realizing our nation’s founding ideals, that all are created equal, with the rights to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. We will never back down from the fight to protect freedom, we will protect the rights of all who call this country home, and we will never again allow this country and its people to be subject to a king or autocrat.

As we celebrate July Fourth, let us pay tribute to those in uniform, our civil rights leaders, advocates, and others who have made great strides to safeguard liberty and equality, and recognize the urgent work ahead of us to create a more perfect union. At this critical juncture, let us recommit to keeping the dream of this country alive for all Americans.

NOW THEREFORE I, GAVIN NEWSOM, Governor of the State of California, do hereby proclaim July 4, 2025 as “Independence Day.”

IN WITNESS WHEREOF I have hereunto set my hand and caused the Great Seal of the State of California to be affixed this 1st day of July 2025.

GAVIN NEWSOM

Governor of California

ATTEST:

SHIRLEY N. WEBER, Ph.D.

Secretary of State