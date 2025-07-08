Waste to Energy Market to Reach USD 77.30 Billion by 2030, Forecasts Mordor Intelligence

Global Waste to Energy Market Size & Drivers

The market is driven by Rising Municipal Solid Wastes, Limited Landfill Availability, Stricter Waste Regulations and Government Support and Incentive Policies.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to Mordor Intelligence, waste to energy (WTE) systems are gaining attention as an effective response to the dual pressures of municipal waste growth and the demand for alternative energy sources. According to a 2025 report on the waste to energy market by Mordor Intelligence, the global market is valued at USD 45.42 billion in 2025 and is expected to grow to USD 77.30 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 11.22%.By converting waste into usable energy, primarily electricity and heat, waste to energy plays a growing role in national sustainability strategies. Environmental mandates, especially in densely populated regions, are driving the move from landfilling to energy recovery. Many countries are now integrating waste to energy into broader environmental and urban infrastructure plans, backed by government support and tightening landfill policies. This trend is notably shaping the waste to energy market.Thermal Technology Dominates the Global MarketAccording to Mordor Intelligence, the thermal segment, including incineration and gasification methods, accounts for the majority share in global waste to energy technology. Incineration remains the most widely adopted process, particularly in developed countries, due to its maturity and large-scale deployment advantages. The growth of thermal waste to energy facilities aligns with countries’ need for reliable waste processing solutions combined with base-load power generation capabilities. This dominance is expected to persist through 2030, as outlined in the global waste to energy market report.Asia-Pacific: Leading the Growth CurveAccording to Mordor Intelligence, the Asia-Pacific waste to energy market is projected to witness the fastest growth among all regions. The increase in urban population, rising waste volumes, and limited landfill availability are pushing governments to adopt scalable waste to energy technologies. China remains the most active market, supported by national waste regulations and large-scale investment in waste to energy infrastructure. Meanwhile, Japan and South Korea continue to maintain high energy recovery rates from waste through advanced incineration plants. These countries have long prioritized waste to energy within their waste management hierarchies, serving as operational models for other Asian economies transitioning toward energy recovery.India: Strong Policy Support and Urban DemandAccording to Mordor Intelligence, India waste to energy market is expected to register a CAGR of 2.56% during the forecast period (2025 to 2030). The country’s waste to energy development is supported by central and local government initiatives such as “Swachh Bharat Abhiyan” and “Smart Cities Mission,” which include funding and policy mechanisms to promote sustainable waste handling. However, the sector faces hurdles in project execution, feedstock variability, and financial viability. Despite these challenges, major cities including Delhi and Hyderabad have commissioned or planned new waste to energy facilities.Get more insights on India Waste to Energy Market: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/india-waste-to-energy-market?utm_source=einpr Europe: Mature and Policy-Driven MarketThe Europe Waste-to-Energy Market size is estimated at USD 21.99 billion in 2025, and is expected to reach USD 28.80 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.54%. According to Mordor Intelligence, Europe remains a well-established market for waste to energy, driven by regulations like the EU Landfill Directive, which mandates reduced landfilling of municipal waste. The region’s advanced waste hierarchy and strong public infrastructure support continuous development of waste to energy capacity. Germany stands out with a robust waste to energy ecosystem.Learn more about the Europe Waste to Energy Market Southeast Asia: Emerging Opportunities with Urban PressureAccording to Mordor Intelligence, the Southeast Asia waste to energy market is in the early stages of development but offers high growth potential. With a market size expected to increase from USD 4.22 billion in 2025 to USD 7.70 billion by 2030, countries in this region are seeking viable alternatives to uncontrolled dumping and unsustainable landfills. Governments in Indonesia, Vietnam, and the Philippines are piloting waste to energy projects with assistance from international stakeholders. As urbanization accelerates and policy frameworks are introduced, waste to energy is likely to become a strategic component of long-term waste and energy plans in the region.Visit this page to know more about Southeast Asia Waste to Energy Market: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/southeast-asia-waste-to-energy-market?utm_source=einpr Brazil: Policy Push and Thermal Growth Define Market DirectionThe Brazil Waste to Energy Market is expected to register a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period (2025 to 2030), supported by growing municipal waste volumes, pressure on landfill capacity, and increasing interest in non-fossil energy sources. The country generated around 82.66 million tons of municipal solid waste in 2021, with expectations to exceed 100 million tons annually by 2030. This rising waste load is making waste-to-energy conversion a critical part of Brazil’s long-term energy and environmental policy.Thermal technologies, particularly incineration, are expected to dominate Brazil's waste to energy sector due to their capacity to process large volumes and provide reliable energy output. In parallel, Brazil continues to expand its bioenergy capacity. According to Mordor Intelligence, installed bioenergy capacity reached 15,578.4 MW in 2021, with a portion of that coming from solid waste sources.Click on this link to get more insights on Brazil Waste to Energy Market: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/brazil-waste-to-energy-market-industry?utm_source=einpr Conclusion: A Critical Link in Clean Energy and Urban Waste StrategiesAccording to Mordor Intelligence, the waste to energy market is becoming a central pillar in the integration of sustainable waste management and clean power generation. Across developed and developing economies, waste to energy is being positioned not only as a waste disposal solution but also as part of national energy security strategies. With rising waste volumes, diminishing landfill space, and increasing environmental scrutiny, the sector offers both practical and policy-aligned pathways forward.To realize its full potential, the market will require ongoing investment, public-private partnerships, improved waste segregation practices, and transparency in performance standards. waste to energy alignment with circular economy goals ensures its relevance in future energy and urban infrastructure planning. The opportunity now lies in balancing affordability, efficiency, and environmental compliance, an equation that waste to energy stakeholders are steadily solving.For complete market analysis on waste to energy market visit the Mordor Intelligence page: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/global-waste-to-energy-market-industry?utm_source=einpr About Mordor Intelligence:Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals.With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.

