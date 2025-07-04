iVoice Launches Global Direct Democracy Platform, Empowering Citizens to Take Control of Their Future

every voice matters

iVoice is building a global movement of direct democracy warriors & changemakers, empowering citizens to vote and pledge for a better world through the UNSDGs.

Your voice is power. Your vote is change. Join iVoice and turn your conviction into collective action for a better world” — iVoice is a people’s champion, enabling people to become a changemakers

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an era when control over information lies in the hands of a privileged few and public trust in institutions falters, a bold civic movement is quietly taking root. At its heart is iVoice — a groundbreaking direct democracy platform designed to empower ordinary citizens to shape public policy on the issues that affect their lives most.This isn’t a story about governments or corporations. It’s about technology built for humanity. About everyday people stepping forward as changemakers. About democracy reborn for the digital world.A Global Challenge: Restoring Trust in a Fractured Information AgeIn recent years, the United Nations has raised urgent alarms over the destabilising effects of misinformation, digital monopolies, and the erosion of societal trust. Its landmark Global Principles for Information Integrity calls for an information ecosystem where people have meaningful control over their digital experiences, free expression thrives, public trust is restored, and evidence-based policymaking is driven by transparency.But such an ambitious global vision demands bold, people-powered tools. That’s where iVoice steps in.Introducing iVoice: Direct Democracy for the people, by the people and of the peopleiVoice is a community-driven decision-making platform that enables individuals to vote directly on critical issues — from climate change and healthcare to education reform and digital rights — anytime, anywhere. Powered by blockchain, AI, and a patent-pending computing system, the platform ensures every vote is cast securely, transparently, and anonymously.Unlike traditional polls, each campaign on iVoice comes with verified, factual information packs reviewed by subject matter experts. And every vote generates a blockchain-issued pledge certificate, committing the voter’s support to one or more of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs) — transforming civic participation into globally measurable action.Harmeet’s Story: A New Voice for Clean AirOne of the platform’s earliest changemakers is Harmeet Singh, a final-year law student at the University School of Law and Legal Studies, GGSIPU, New Delhi.After years of enduring Delhi’s suffocating air pollution and official indifference, Harmeet encountered iVoice at a Terra Forum roadshow at London Business School in June 2025. Within hours, he launched a bold campaign on the platform:“Should governments and corporations be held financially accountable for the toxic air people are forced to breathe?”The response was overwhelming. In just a week, thousands of citizens pledged their votes in support, each aligned with UNSDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being) and UNSDG 13 (Climate Action).“For the first time,” Harmeet shares, “I wasn’t just shouting into the void. I had a community behind me. And every vote wasn’t just a number — it was a promise for a better world.”Democracy + Technology = DemTech for GoodAt its core, iVoice champions DemTech — a fusion of democracy and technology that amplifies public will, not replaces it.Key features include:Issue-based public voting with UNSDG pledgingExpert-verified campaigns and information packsBlockchain-backed transparency and public auditabilityAI-driven moderation to combat hate, misinformation and trollingSentiment analysis to capture the true voice of communitiesDonation, reward and community engagement platformThis operational model directly responds to the United Nations’ call for responsible digital ecosystems rooted in transparency, trust and equity.A Roadmap to Global ChangeSince its early R&D phase in 2022, iVoice has progressed through:Human behaviour research on voting behaviourPilot campaigns testing consensus-based modelsNon-partisan, inclusive platform designPublic MVP launch in 2025 — with over 10,000 transactions recorded on blockchain within 48 hours of launchCurrent pilots are underway in New Delhi, Northeast India, and United Kingdom , bringing together diverse communities to vote on urgent global issues.A Movement of Everyday ChangemakersFrom Harmeet’s clean air campaign to mental health awareness votes in London and New Delhi, iVoice is proving that democracy isn’t just for election days — it lives in daily, informed, community-led action.As the United Nations Secretary-General stated at the recent Internet Governance Forum, digital cooperation is no longer a hopeful concept but an urgent global necessity. Platforms like iVoice embody this shift, placing power back into the hands of citizens while holding leaders publicly accountable in real time.A Final Word from the Founders“We don’t just need better systems,” says Joydeep Mondal, Founder of iVoice. “We need people to believe their voice matters again. And iVoice is making that belief tangible.”Joydeep & Disha Paul, Co-founders of iVoice, jointly added:“At iVoice, we believe meaningful change happens when people come together and use their collective power. Whether it’s clean air, mental health, or any urgent global issue, we give individuals the tools to take real, accountable action.I urge every citizen — wherever you are — to pledge your vote, support the UNSDGs, and help build a future where democracy works for everyone.”Join the MovementiVoice isn’t a campaign. It’s a movement.A new digital democracy for a new generation.👉 Pledge your voice, cast your vote, and help shape the world you want to live in:

