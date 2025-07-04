Hypersonic Missiles Market Supported by a CAGR of 11.3% by 2032 | Leidos, Rostec, BAE systems

Hypersonic Missiles Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Type, Range, End User and Launch Platform, 2023 - 2032

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hypersonic missiles market size was valued at $6,328.3 million in 2022, and is projected to reach $18,005.7 million by 2032, registering a CAGR of 11.3% from 2023 to 2032.The global hypersonic missiles market is experiencing significant growth, largely driven by rising geopolitical tensions, increasing cross-border conflicts, advancements in hypersonic technology, and expanding defense budgets worldwide. However, challenges such as high development costs and technological complexities continue to restrain the market's growth. On the other hand, promising opportunities lie in scramjet propulsion advancements and the widespread push for military modernization, which are expected to propel market expansion.Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A14493 Military modernization efforts are increasingly aimed at addressing advanced threats such as anti-access/area denial (A2/AD) systems, sophisticated air defense technologies, and capabilities of peer adversaries. Hypersonic missiles are emerging as critical tools to counter these threats, offering unmatched speed, maneuverability, and precision to bypass modern defense systems. Their ability to deliver rapid and strategic strikes strengthens deterrence capabilities, enhances power projection, and reassures allies.As a result, hypersonic missile systems are becoming a priority in defense strategies across nations aiming to maintain or establish technological superiority. The cutting-edge nature of hypersonic technologies has led to rising investments in research, development, and acquisition, driven by their potential to offer decisive battlefield advantages. Advancements in propulsion and guidance systems continue to improve the effectiveness of these weapons, supporting their growing demand.Defense Budget Growth Supporting Market ExpansionThe steady increase in global defense spending has created favorable conditions for the development and deployment of hypersonic missile systems. This financial support allows governments to invest in high-cost R&D projects, helping to expand the market. As more countries acquire or seek to develop hypersonic capabilities, the strategic landscape is becoming more contested and complex.For example, in 2022, Raytheon secured a $1 billion contract from the U.S. Air Force for the development of the Hypersonic Attack Cruise Missile (HACM). Additionally, defense companies are making strides in the development of scramjet engine technology, further enhancing the capabilities of hypersonic cruise missiles, which is expected to accelerate market growth.Buy This Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/hypersonic-missile-market/purchase-options Hypersonic Ballistic Missiles: Growing AdoptionHypersonic ballistic missiles, launched via ground-based systems, submarines, or aircraft, utilize rocket boosters to reach the upper atmosphere or near-space. These missiles are currently operational in only a few countries. For instance, Russia’s Kh-47M2 Kinzhal, introduced in 2017, is an air-launched hypersonic ballistic missile and one of six strategic weapons announced by President Vladimir Putin in 2018. Ongoing strategic competition among the U.S., Russia, and China has intensified investment in hypersonic programs to bolster national defense capabilities and maintain military parity. This trend is expected to fuel growth in the hypersonic ballistic missile segment.Regional Focus: North AmericaThe United States remains a major player in hypersonic weapons development, with programs underway since the early 2000s under the Conventional Prompt Global Strike initiative. The U.S. is currently focused on hypersonic glide vehicles (HGVs) and hypersonic cruise missiles, which rely on high-speed air-breathing engines.In FY2023, the Pentagon requested $4.7 billion for hypersonic research—an increase from $3.8 billion in FY2022. Though the FY2024 request did not provide a detailed breakdown, it included $11 billion for long-range fires, which encompasses hypersonic capabilities. The Missile Defense Agency also requested $190.6 million in FY2024 for developing defenses against hypersonic threats.Major U.S. defense contractors, such as Lockheed Martin and Raytheon, are investing heavily in hypersonic technologies. For instance, the U.S. Navy announced plans to spend over $3.6 billion to acquire 64 Conventional Prompt Strike (CPS) missiles between 2024 and 2028, averaging over $50 million per missile. In 2024, the U.S. Army also requested $943 million for R&D and $156.8 million for procurement related to Long-Range Hypersonic Weapon (LRHW) systems. These investments aim to maintain U.S. strategic superiority and drive innovation across the defense industry.For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A14493 Global Developments: Russia and FranceRussia continues to lead in hypersonic missile capabilities, with systems like Avangard and Kinzhal forming core elements of its military strategy. These systems are not only used for national defense but are also being promoted for export to bolster Russia’s influence. In November 2022, Russia ordered additional Tsirkon (3M22 Zircon) hypersonic missiles, developed by NPO Mashinostroenia, for delivery by the end of 2023. France is also entering the hypersonic domain. In June 2023, Onera, the French defense research agency, unveiled the Espadon hypersonic aircraft prototype at the Paris Air Show. While not a missile, this innovation contributes to broader R&D efforts that could enhance missile design and performance.The global hypersonic missile industry is poised for robust growth, underpinned by heightened defense spending, military modernization initiatives, and rapid technological advancements. Despite facing high development costs and technical challenges, the strategic advantages offered by hypersonic weapons continue to drive investment and development globally. As more nations seek to strengthen deterrence and outpace adversaries, the demand for both cruise and ballistic hypersonic missiles is expected to rise significantly in the coming years.The key players analyzed in this report are Lockheed Martin Corporation, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, L3Harris Technologies, Inc., Leidos, BrahMos Aerospace, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc., BAE systems, Rostec, and Israel Aerospace Industries.Connect to Analyst: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A14493

