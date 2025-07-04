Former Commando's Breakthrough Natural Relief Gel, HEMPE, Now Available Online at Boots

A pioneering natural relief product containing CBD created by a former commando has secured a listing with one of the UK’s most trusted retailers.

WIMBORNE, UNITED KINGDOM, July 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HEMPE, a topical gel designed to relieve joint and muscle pain, is now available online through Boots, marking a significant milestone for its creator, Farard Darver, and his company Healthcare International Research Ltd (HIR Global).

Darver, who lives in Lymington, Hampshire, developed the product after sustaining injuries while serving in Afghanistan. He found that CBD was the only treatment that truly helped with his recovery and set about connecting with scientists that could formulate a CBD gel that contained all of the best natural ingredients to alleviate active lifestyle injuries.

Following his career in the military, he took a bold leap and founded HEMPE, driven by his belief in its pain-relieving potential.

“I created the company just five years ago, so for our brand to be sold online through Boots Pharmacy is a major achievement,” said Darver.

“I am utterly convinced our product HEMPE is the best out there and last year we became the first CBD gel to gain NSF certification – enabling professional athletes and the military to safely use it.”

HEMPE gels are available in both hot and cold variants, depending on individual needs. Unlike many CBD products, the HEMPE formula is fully absorbed through the skin and is completely safe to use.

“CBD does have a perception issue due to its derivation from the hemp plant, but our gel is entirely safe to use – and ours is absorbed completely through the skin,” said Darver.

“Boots is one of the most trusted names in the spheres of health and medicine and to be associated with it helps give us legitimacy.”

The brand has already garnered attention from a range of users, including professional athletes, with West Ham United’s Tomáš Souček among those who use the gel regularly.

“Reactions to HEMPE have been incredible and many people have found it enables them to do things they thought were quite beyond their capabilities.

Whether it’s sports people – like West Ham player Tomáš Souček who uses it – or the elderly seeking better mobility, the product is becoming very popular around the world.”

With its Boots launch now live, Darver hopes the exposure will bring the benefits of HEMPE to an even broader audience across the UK.

“We’re hoping that the exposure it gets from Boots online will convert more people to using it.

Our objective is to have HEMPE rolled out into more retail outlets across the UK and abroad.

The business growth has been fantastic and I am in discussions with partners around the world including many professional sports teams.”

Before joining the military, Darver led a very different life – as a boyband star and crooner. Today, he is fully focused on helping others find relief from pain through the power of HEMPE.

Notes to editors:

Company Registration Number: 11883125

HEMPE became the first CBD gel to gain NSF certification in 2023, ensuring it meets strict standards for safety and quality, particularly for use by athletes and military personnel.

The product is now available online at www.boots.com via https://www.boots.com/hempe-ice-muscle-and-joint-gel-50ml-10362877 and https://www.boots.com/hempe-hot-muscle-and-joint-gel-50ml-10362876

